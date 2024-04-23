DVIDS – News – Naval Chaplaincy School in Growing International Partnerships





Newport, RI.

Officers from the Canadian Armed Forces, serving with the Royal Canadian Navy in Halifax, Nova Scotia, were invited by the Commandant of the Naval Chaplain School (NCS) to attend the first week of the Basic Leadership Course (BLC) to assess the suitability of such training for their new or new Navy chaplains. Over the course of five days, 24-29 February, our NATO partner in the North, represented by senior Royal Canadian Navy officers Chaplain (LCol) Dennis Newhook and Chaplain (LCdr) David Jackson of the Royal Canadian Chaplain Service, took participated in a large number of Basic Leadership Course Modules and met with the Commanding Officer, CAPT Charles Varsogea, to rekindle agreements disrupted by the Covid phenomenon and create new training alliances. The invitation was extended to the annual Professional Development Training Workshop and Course (PDTW/PDTC) training, which specifically provides naval training content, a chaplain training dynamic not currently available to Royal Canadian Navy chaplains, the training of which mainly comes from and consists of the content of the army. A cornerstone of US Navy chaplain care, namely confidentiality, was a module of particular interest to Chaplains Newhook and Jackson, as it remains a controversial and unresolved issue for the Canadian Armed Forces. Additionally, the Navy's concerted effort to strengthen resilience through enhanced Emotional Intelligence (EI) led to exploration of the possibility of delivering fall MyNavy Coaching training to areas within the Royal Canadian Navy. Chaplains Newhook and Jackson had the opportunity to field and field questions from students attending BLC and interact with a number of department heads, finding overlapping periods of service with several current NCS staff members. Their visit concluded with an invitation for CAPT Varsogea to address the Royal Canadian Chaplain Service in Halifax, on the subject of the USS Navy's focus on Spiritual Readiness and questions about Canadian senior chaplains' participation in the Advanced Leadership Course and commitments to PDTW/PD in FY2025. Spiritual Readiness describes the strength of spirit that enables the warrior to accomplish the mission honorably. The Chaplain Corps considers spiritual readiness to be its “north star” and its organizing principle. Date of receipt: 19.04.2024 Post date: 22.04.2024 14:16 Story ID: 468943 Location: NEWPORT, NY, USA Web Views: 32 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



this job Naval Chaplaincy School Enhancing International PartnershipsBY Lauren Bikingsidentified by DVDSmust comply with the restrictions indicated at https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

