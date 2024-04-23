International news of local government 24.04.24





Here are the latest relevant and interesting stories from the local government sector that caught our attention. In this roundup of what's happening now in the world of local government, you'll find best practice, inspiration and more from across the sector. Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sarajevo's water mapping scheme wins European award

The Map4Water scheme, which highlights all public water sources across Sarajevo, has won a European award by public vote. The scheme was the recipient of the New European Bauhaus Prize, which recognizes projects that combine sustainability, inclusiveness and aesthetics. Sarajevo's tradition of building fountains is said to date back to the 15th century and this scheme aimed to promote this tradition as part of the city's heritage. It also aimed to improve local accessibility, reduce the use of bottled water and ensure that public facilities are valued and left to a high standard.

Cesme Belgium: Brussels municipality to enforce curfew for e-scooters

In an attempt to address reports of rising crime rates, the mayor of Etterbeek, Brussels, has suggested a crackdown on e-scooters, albeit only at night. Mayor Vincent De Wolf has suggested banning the use of e-scooters between 11pm and 6am to prevent criminals getting away from crime scenes as easily as possible. The municipality has seen an increase in shootings and violence at night, with suspects often fleeing through small paths and sidewalks via e-scooters.

BX1 France: Border communes offer free travel to Luxembourg travelers

Luxembourg is the only country in the world with completely free public transport. However, many travelers are not feeling these benefits – around 120,000 people living in France travel to the Grand Duchy for work and still have to rely on partially paid public transport. To address this, six French border communes, home to many workers who commute to Luxembourg, have collaborated on a six-month pilot. The scheme will provide free transport to daily workers, picking them up from villages and dropping them off at the border. The pilot aims not only to support workers, but to help reduce traffic on local roads.

Mayor Netherlands: Amsterdam bans the creation of new hotels

The city of Amsterdam will expand its hotel regulation, ensuring that no new hotels will be allowed in the Dutch capital unless an existing one closes its doors. The move is part of the stay away from cities strategy, which aims to limit the number of non-cruise, non-holiday rentals in the city to below 20 million each year. The new hotel regulation also dictates that in new developments, the number of beds must not be greater than the one it replaces and that the new hotel must be improved in some way over the previous facility, such as being more stable.

Mayor Scotland: Glasgow sees success with air quality project

Glasgow City Council has reported sustained reductions in air pollution in the west of the city, ending an air quality management area statement that was in place since 2007. Air quality targets have been met on the two routes of concern every year since 2017, and more than 10% below target since 2018. The Scottish Government and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency independently agreed the findings.

The World of Smart Cities This is part of our weekly global local newsletter service, everyone can subscribe for FREE to receive regular updates on best practice and news from the world of local government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lgiu.org/blog-article/international-local-government-news-24-04-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos