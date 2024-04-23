JCU welcomes Amnesty International representatives to the Careers Fair





On April 12, Career Services Center invited two representatives of Amnesty International to the Spring Career Fair: Anna Guglielmi (Digital Fundraiser) and Donatella Guarnori (HR Manager). Guarnori conducted job interviews with students, while Guglielmi gave a speech on how to enter the nonprofit field and inspire others to make a difference. NJCUs stay I also had the opportunity to meet with Guglielmi and Guarnori and gather further information about Amnesty and its impact today. STAND's mission is to raise awareness of human rights violations and social issues and advocate for marginalized groups. This message is realized through practical activities, from organizing events, to fundraising, to raising awareness. Each semester, STAND organizes several volunteer opportunities and other initiatives. Anna Guglielmi (left) and Donatella Guarnori Donatella Guarnori was impressed with the level of experience that STAND members had already gained in the field of human rights. Guarnori, who studied at an Italian university in Rome, said she was pleasantly surprised to discover a different reality at an American university, with students involved in clubs and extracurriculars. STAND representatives impressed me with all the activities they perform and the level of specificity of the tasks they perform, said Guarnori. Anna Guglielmi, who works with student movements such as feminists, eco-feminists, LGBTQ groups and geographic minorities, shared her perspective on the future of the human rights field and how young people can influence it. . She said the younger generations do it with hope for the future of human rights awareness. Younger generations have a greater sensitivity regarding human rights violations, are proactive and know how to use language to achieve maximum impact on society, Guglielmi explained. Guglielmi also provided guidance to students who are considering entering the field of human rights work at organizations such as Amnesty International, but are intimidated by the complexity of the field. She said the best way to deal with the complicated world of human rights is to be curious and open to dialogue, and to be passionate about the mission of human rights. There is a common misconception that working in the field of human rights is not a real job that can lead to a long-term career. While this can be discouraging to students, Guglielmi's advice was not to lose interest in the field because of this belief. We are hardworking with our specifications and professionalism. We are prepared for what we do, each in our role, and we are compensated accordingly, Guglielmi said. She encouraged students to pursue their goals in this field because enthusiasm for the work pays off and it can be an extremely rewarding job.

