The global fleet of electric cars continues to grow strongly, with 2024 sales to reach 17 million – News

More than one in five cars sold worldwide this year is expected to be electric, with growing demand predicted over the next decade set to remake the global auto industry and significantly reduce oil consumption for road transport , according to the new annual edition of the IEA. Global EV Outlook.

The last Outlook, published today, reveals that global sales of electric cars will remain strong in 2024, reaching around 17 million by the end of the year. In the first quarter, sales rose by about 25% compared to the same period in 2023, similar to the growth rate seen in the same period a year ago, but from a larger base. The number of electric cars sold globally in the first three months of this year is roughly equal to the number sold in all of 2020.

In 2024, sales of electric cars in China are expected to grow to about 10 million, accounting for about 45% of all car sales in the country. In the United States, roughly one in nine cars sold is expected to be electric, while in Europe, despite a generally poor outlook for passenger car sales and the phasing out of subsidies in some countries, electric cars are still set to represent about one in four cars sold.

This growth is based on a record 2023. Last year, global sales of electric cars increased by 35% to almost 14 million. While demand remained largely concentrated in China, Europe and the United States, growth also picked up in some emerging markets such as Vietnam and Thailand, where electric cars accounted for 15% and 10% of all cars sold, respectively.

Substantial investments in the electric vehicle supply chain, continued policy support, and falling prices of EVs and their batteries are expected to produce even more significant changes in the coming years. of Outlook finds that under today's policy arrangements, every other car sold globally will be electric by 2035. Meanwhile, if countries' announced energy and climate pledges are met fully and on time, two out of every three cars sold would be electric by 2035. Scenario, the rapid uptake of electric vehicles from cars to vans, trucks, buses and two- and three-wheelers avoids the need for about 12 million barrels of oil per day, on par with current demand from road transport in China and Europe. combined.

The continued momentum behind electric cars is clear in our data, although it is stronger in some markets than others, said the IEA Executive Director. Fatih Birol. Rather than tapering off, the global EV revolution appears to be gearing up for a new phase of growth. The wave of investment in battery manufacturing suggests that the EV supply chain is advancing to meet automakers' ambitious expansion plans. As a result, the share of electric vehicles on the road is expected to continue to grow rapidly. Based on today's policy parameters alone, nearly one in three cars on the road in China by 2030 will be electric, and nearly one in five in both the United States and the European Union. This change will have major consequences for both the auto industry and the energy sector.

The report reveals that manufacturers have taken major steps to meet governments' strengthening EV ambitions, including significant financial commitments. Thanks to high levels of investment over the past five years, the world's capacity to produce batteries for electric vehicles is well positioned to keep up with demand, even as it grows significantly over the next decade. The pace of transition to EVs may not be sustainable and will depend on affordability, the report points out.

In China, more than 60% of electric cars sold in 2023 were already less expensive to buy than their conventional equivalents. However, in Europe and the United States, purchase prices for cars with internal combustion engines remained cheaper on average, although intensifying market competition and improved battery technologies are expected to lower prices in the coming years. Even when the initial prices are high, the lower running costs of EVs mean that the initial investment is paid back over time.

Rising exports of electric cars by Chinese automakers, which accounted for more than half of all electric car sales in 2023, could add downward pressure on purchase prices. Chinese companies, which are also setting up production facilities abroad, have already seen strong sales of more affordable models launched in 2022 and 2023 in overseas markets. This highlights that the composition of major EV manufacturing economies is diverging significantly from the traditional auto industry.

Ensuring that the availability of public charging keeps pace with electric vehicle sales is essential for continued growth, according to the report. The number of public charging points installed globally increased by 40% in 2023 compared to 2022, and growth for fast chargers outpaced that of slower ones. However, to meet a level of electric vehicle deployment in line with the promises made by governments, charging networks need to increase sixfold by 2035. At the same time, policy support and careful planning are essential to ensured that the greatest demand for electricity from charging. not to expand electricity networks too much.

Accompanying Global EV Outlook 2024 are Global EV Data Explorer and Global EV Policy Explorer. These online tools allow users to interactively explore EV statistics, forecasts and policy measures around the world.

