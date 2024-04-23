Kim Jong Un led North Korean drills that simulated a nuclear counterattackExBulletin



change the subtitles Ahn Young-joon/AP

Ahn Young-joon/AP

SEOUL, South Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of multiple of the country's “super large” missiles that simulated a nuclear counterattack against enemy targets, state media said Tuesday, adding to the tests and threats that have increased tensions in the region. .

The report by the North's Korean Central News Agency came a day after the South Korean and Japanese militaries revealed that the North had fired short-range ballistic missiles from a region near its capital, Pyongyang, toward the eastern seas.

Analysts say North Korea's large-scale artillery rockets blur the line between artillery systems and ballistic missiles because they can create their own thrust and are guided during delivery. The North has described some of these systems, including the multiple 600mm missiles that were tested on Monday, as capable of delivering tactical nuclear warheads.

KCNA said Monday's launches represented the first demonstration of the country's nuclear weapons management and control system called “Haekbangashoe,” or “nuclear escalator.” The report described the exercise as aimed at demonstrating the strength and range of strike capabilities of North Korea's nuclear forces amid deepening tensions with the United States and South Korea, which it portrayed as “warmongers” raising tensions in region with their combined military exercises.

State media photos showed at least four missiles fired from launchers as Kim watched from an observation post. He said the missiles flew 352 kilometers (218 miles) before accurately hitting an island target and that the exercise verified the reliability of the “command, control, control and operation system of the entire nuclear force”.

KCNA said Kim expressed satisfaction, saying the multiple missiles were as accurate as a “sniper rifle”.

He said the exercise was essential to “preparing our nuclear force to be able to quickly and accurately carry out their important mission of deterring a war and taking the initiative in a war at any time and in any unexpected situation “. The comments reflected North Korea's nuclear escalation doctrine, which authorizes the military to launch pre-emptive nuclear strikes against enemies if it perceives the leadership to be under threat.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the weapons from Monday's launches flew about 300 kilometers (185 miles) before falling in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. The range suggested the weapons were likely aimed at locations in South Korea. The latest launches came as the South and the United States conducted a two-week joint air drill that runs through Friday aimed at sharpening their response capabilities against North Korean threats.

When asked about North Korea's claims, Lee Sung Joon, spokesman for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it remains unclear whether the North has perfected plans for small battlefield nuclear weapons that could fit into his rockets. He insisted that the North was likely exaggerating the accuracy of its multiple missile systems and that South Korea would be able to detect and intercept such weapons, without elaborating on specific missile defense capabilities.

Lee said it was possible the North could use the exercise to test multiple missiles it plans to export to Russia as the countries expand their military cooperation in the face of separate, escalating confrontations with the United States. The US and South Korea have accused North Korea of ​​transferring artillery shells, missiles and other munitions to Russia to help expand its fighting in Ukraine.

North Korea in recent months has kept up an accelerated pace of weapons testing as it continues to expand its military capabilities while diplomacy with the United States and South Korea remained deadlocked. Foreign officials and analysts say Kim's goal is to eventually pressure the United States to accept the idea of ​​the North as a nuclear power and negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

In response to North Korea's emerging nuclear threats, the United States and South Korea have stepped up their bilateral military exercises and trilateral exercises with Japan. Countries are also sharpening their nuclear deterrence strategies built around US strategic assets.

In past years, North Korea has tested nuclear-capable missiles designed to hit targets in South Korea, Japan and the mainland U.S. Many experts say North Korea already possesses nuclear missiles that can reach all of South Korea and Japan, but it has yet to develop operational intercontinental ballistic missiles that can travel to the continental US

The latest launches came days after North Korea announced on Saturday that it had tested a “super large” missile and a new anti-aircraft missile in a western coastal area early last week. In early April, North Korea also tested what it called an intermediate-range solid-fuel missile with hypersonic warhead capability, a weapon that experts say is intended to strike targets far away on its territory. US Pacific to Guam and beyond.