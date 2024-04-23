USCIS will open international field offices in Qatar and Turkey





WASHINGTONUS Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) today announced the upcoming opening of international field offices in Doha, Qatar and Ankara, Turkey, to increase refugee processing capacity, strengthen strategic partnerships and facilitate interagency cooperation. The opening of these field offices creates a USCIS presence and expertise in critical locations in the Middle East and is part of our commitment to the Biden-Harris administration's efforts to facilitate safe, legal and orderly migration and family reunification, said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou. Our presence in Qatar and Turkey expands USCIS' footprint outside the United States, supports our humanitarian mission, and strengthens the integrity of the US immigration system. The Biden-Harris administration decided refugee admissions ceiling for fiscal year 2024 to 125,000 refugees. The establishment of USCIS field offices in Qatar and Turkey will support the infrastructure of the US Refugee Admissions Programs in the region. It will also directly support USCIS's long-established and growing refugee processing circuit trips. Qatar is a critical country and a regional refugee processing center. Refugee Coordinators from the US Department of StateBureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM), as well as a sub-office forDisplacement Support Center for the Middle East and North Africa, are already in Qatar. The USCIS Doha Field Office will be located at the US Embassy facility in As Sayliyah Camp, and staff will also meet periodically with the public for scheduled meetings at the US Embassy in Qatar. Turkey is also a critical country and regional center for refugee processing. Central office forRelocation Support Center for Turkey and the Middle East is in Turkey, as they arePRM refugee coordinators and a regional office forUnited Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The USCISAnkara field office will be located at the US Embassy in Ankara. USCIS staff will assume responsibility for processing Form I-730, Petition of Relative of Refugee/Asylum, from State Department consular staff, assist with certain related fraud detection activities, and provide support services. other limited. Services at both locations will be by appointment only. USCIS will update the Offices of International Immigration website to include information about field offices, services, and appointments. With the opening of the Doha field office on May 7, 2024 and the Ankara field office on May 9, 2024, USCIS will have 11 international field offices. Other international field offices include Beijing; Guangzhou, China; Guatemala City; Havana; Mexico City; Nairobi, Kenya; New Delhi; San Salvador, El Salvador; and Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

