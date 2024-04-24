LAFC to sign World Cup-winning striker Oliver Giroud – NBC Los Angeles





Olivier Giroud, France's prolific goalscorer and European football stalwart, has signed a deal to join Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC (LAFC) this summer, sources close to the player confirmed on Tuesday. The 37-year-old, whose tenure at Italian giants AC Milan ends at the end of the season, has signed an 18-month deal with 2022 MLS Cup champions LAFC, starting on August 1, according to reports in France. LAFC marks the eighth stop in Giroud's illustrious career spanning two decades, a journey that has included triumphs and milestones across the footballing landscape. Giroud's odyssey began at French club Grenoble, with notable spells at Istres and Tours paving the way for his emergence at Montpellier, where he won the Ligue 1 crown in 2012, carving his name into domestic glory. The experienced striker then embarked on a remarkable chapter in England, representing Arsenal from 2012 to 2018 before wearing the colors of London rivals Chelsea for three prolific seasons, culminating in a crowning moment of Champions League triumph in 2021. Moving to Italy in 2021, Giroud's impact resonated as he contributed to AC Milan's Serie A conquest the following year, adding another accolade to his decorated CV. France striker #09 Olivier Giroud (L) and France goalkeeper #01 Hugo Lloris react after losing on penalties during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on 18 December. , 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) Boasting an impressive tally of 57 goals in 131 appearances, Giroud stands as France's all-time leading goalscorer, a testament to his enduring ability on the international stage. He helped grinder lift the 2018 World Cup trophy. Joining LAFC heralds a reunion of sorts for Giroud as he reunites with former national team captain and close confidant Hugo Lloris, who moved to LAFC following his retirement from international football following Argentina's valiant but heartbreaking defeat in the 2022 World Cup final. The convergence of Giroud and Lloris at LAFC not only signifies a pair of immense talents, but also a bond forged through shared experiences and a relentless pursuit of excellence, setting the stage for an intriguing chapter in Major League Soccer's narrative.

