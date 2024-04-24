UK statement to the UN Security Council: Conflict-related sexual violence is not an inevitable consequence of war





Thank you President, and I would like to thank SRSG Patten, Ms. Ahmadi and Mrs. Gurira who informed us today. I would especially like to thank SRSG Patten for her commitment to speaking on behalf of victims and survivors, and for supporting and fulfilling her mandate. Thank you. President, conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) is not an inevitable consequence of war. The UK remains committed to tackling CRSV. Indeed, we have prioritized this agenda through the leadership of our Special Representative of Prime Ministers and contributed through key initiatives, including the launch of the Murad Code. I want to outline three priorities: First, on the focus of today's debate: UNIDIR estimates that 70-90% of CRSV incidents involve weapons and firearms. In contexts where small arms and widely available weapons are contributing to high rates of CRSV, effective control of conventional arms can play a vital role in prevention. Women must be at the center of these efforts. Our WPS National Action Plan emphasizes the importance of gun control. We call for the implementation of national arms control measures, including effective export controls, to strengthen CRSV prevention. Gender-responsive security sector reform will help prevent those who carry weapons from using them to commit CRSV. The fact that CRSV is so widespread, as shown in the Annual Report of the Secretaries General, is truly shocking. This Council has an essential role to play in shaping the international response to CRSV. We must use the tools available to the Security Council to deter future CRSV, including sanctions where appropriate. Secondly, President, there are three contexts to which I would like to draw particular attention: Firstly, in Sudan, as the coverage of Ms Ahmadis' movement brought home so clearly, the CRSV reports paint a dire picture and the UK is supporting partners to care for and protect survivors. We echo the Secretary-General's call for an end to the violence, an immediate and lasting ceasefire and for humanitarian corridors so that survivors can access support. The second context is Ukraine. There is growing evidence of conflict-related sexual violence committed by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war. Two Russian perpetrators have been convicted of CRSV. These acts seem to show a pattern where the CRSV is being used as a weapon of war. The PSVI expert team in the UK is helping to build investigative capacity to support accountability in Ukraine. Third context, in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, we condemn all CRSV claims and reports. We call for thorough investigations and a survivor-centred approach, and for the immediate release of the hostages and for those arrested to be treated with dignity and in accordance with international humanitarian law. Finally, President, in a world where, as we heard from Ms Gurira, 80 cents is all it takes to ruin a girl's life, the UK continues to lead action to strengthen the global response to CRSV, having last year established the Alliance International on PSVI. Twenty-six members have joined including governments, multilaterals, survivors and civil society organizations, including the ICC, and we continue to welcome new members. Through the Alliance, we are advancing stronger international coordination to address CRSV and provide support to survivors. We call on Council members to implement the recommendations of this report to play their part in ending these heinous acts and ending impunity for them, once and for all. Thank you.

