The result of AirTags helps in the recovery of stolen assets and leads to the seizure of drugs





PEI police found more than just stolen vehicles when they served a search warrant at the Summersideon home on Monday, RCMP say. About $2,000 in tools were reported stolen from a construction site in Miscoucheon on April 16, RCMP said in a news release. The owner was able to help police find them because some of the vehicles were marked with AirTags, electronic location trackers. Once their location was determined, police obtained a search warrant for the property. Police arrested a 50-year-old Summerside man. Electronic trackers like Apple's AirTags allow the owner to locate small devices through a smartphone app. (Bryce Hoye/CBC) Location trackers, such as Apple's AirTags, allow owners to track small devices through a smartphone app. They are often placed on key chains, in bags or in vehicles. “This is the first case that I'm aware of where we've been able to recover property through the use of AirTags,” said PEI RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore. “Certainly in this case its value has been proven.” Moore cautioned that while clearly useful, electronic location trackers can be found and removed. He also encouraged marking tools, making sure tools are stored safely and using security cameras. The investigation by Prince District Joint Force Operations, a partnership between the RCMP and Summersidepolice, is ongoing.

