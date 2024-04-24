Majority Leader Schumer Floor comments on…

Washington DC Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke on the Senate floor today after the final vote on the additional national security assistance package, moving the Senate one step closer to sending the bill to President Biden's desk. Below are Senator Schumers remarks:

Today the Senate sends a unified message to the world: America will always defend democracy in its time of need.

We say to our allies: we will stand with you. We say to our opponents: don't mess with us. We say to the world: we will do everything to protect democracy and our way of life.

In a strong bipartisan vote, six months of hard work has paid off: Congress is sending the supplement to President Biden's desk.

Accomplishing this was one of the greatest achievements the Senate has faced in years, perhaps decades. Many people inside and outside Congress wanted this package to fail. But today, those in Congress who stand on the side of democracy are winning the day.

To our friends in Ukraine, to our allies in NATO, to our allies in Israel, and to civilians around the world who need help: help is on the way.

To our friends in Ukraine: America will soon deliver more ammunition and the air defense and basic supplies you need to resist Putin on the battlefield.

To our friends in Israel: America will soon give you aid to help you fight the scourge of Hamas and counter Iran.

For innocent civilians in the middle of war, from Gaza to Sudan: America will provide food, medicine and clothing.

And to our friends in the Indo-Pacific: we will stand with you to resist the Chinese Communist Party.

And to the rest of the world: make no mistake, America will fulfill its promise to act as a leader on the world stage, to hold the line against autocratic thugs like Vladimir Putin.

A few months ago, Putin bet that American aid would sooner or later end. We are showing Putin that betting against America is always a grave mistake.

Over the past few months, I have spoken repeatedly and at length about the supreme importance of making this add-on package possible.

Starting in October, and through Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's, and into the spring, I said repeatedly that we had to work in a bipartisan way, both Democrats and Republicans, if we were going to pass this bill.

And when we were able to pass the supplement through the Senate the first time in February, it was for two reasons above all: persistence and bipartisanship.

At some points it may have seemed difficult to see how we would achieve the objective, but we never lost hope that if we persevered we would get the job done.

Today, thank God, our persistence has been vindicated and the bill sent by the House is essentially the same bill as the Senate has been advocating all along.

Getting to this point was not easy, but today's result once again confirms another thing that we have emphasized since the beginning of this Congress. In divided government, the only way to get things done sometimes is through bipartisanship. I am very pleased that at this moment, when it mattered most, both sides found a way to work together even when it was not easy. Again: persistence and bipartisanship is what saved the day.

Leader McConnell and I, who do not always agree, worked side by side and side by side to get this bill done. Together, we were bipartisan and persistent.

Now, it is troubling that a very small minority within the hard right tried desperately for months to prevent Congress from doing the right thing.

These isolationists have already secured their shameful place in history as those who watched America bury its head in the sand while our enemies sought to undermine us. Had they won, they would have presided over a declining America. I am glad that today we will see this attempt fail.

This is a turning point in history. Western democracy faces perhaps its greatest test since the end of the Cold War.

The conflicts we see now in Europe, the Middle East, and Indo-Pacific tensions will greatly influence the shaping of the balance of power between democracy and autocracy in the decades to come. And the consequences for America's long-term security will be profound.

If Putin is allowed to invade the territory of a neighboring sovereign nation, if the Chinese Communist Party is allowed to consume the Indo-Pacific, if Iran is allowed to dominate the Middle East, and if America were to stand by and do nothing, it is the States United States that will suffer the consequences the most in the long run.

Failure to act now could not only undermine the legitimacy of our democratic values, but would have ramifications for all American life. It would harm us politically, economically, militarily and socially.

It could harm the competitiveness of American businesses, jeopardize the safety of our troops, cripple America's innovative potential, and make the world a more hostile place for our civic values, individual liberty, freedom of expression, equal justice under the law, and the opportunity to all. We always strive to live up to these ideals, but they will not survive if autocratic powers like Putin and the Chinese Communist Party overtake America in this century.

This is what is at stake in the war in Ukraine where we face Putin.

This is what is at stake in the Indo-Pacific where we face Xi.

This is what is at stake in the conflicts in the Middle East where we face Iran.

Nothing less than the future of American security and the future of the democratic order that has survived since the end of World War II.

So we have a choice: we can either make an advance now to protect our security, or find ourselves on the back foot in the face of far more serious threats in the years and decades to come. The only answer is the right one: we must act now.

We have learned in recent years that democracy is a fragile and precious thing. It will not survive the threats of this century, the new threats, unless we are willing to do what it takes to protect it. And if America does not lead the way to protect democracy in this age, no other nation will. This is the burden, this is the duty of a nation as great as ours.

There are so many people on both sides of the aisle who deserve credit for this remarkable achievement. I thank President Biden for his steadfast leadership that he never backed down or bowed down, he knew how important this was and he always worked with us and pushed us forward.

I thank Leader McConnell, as I mentioned before, for working side by side with us, not letting partisanship get in the way.

I thank Speaker Johnson who rose to the occasion and said in his own words that he had to do the right thing despite the great political pressure on him.

And I thank Leader Jeffries, who worked so well together in his bipartisan way with Chairman Johnson.

And let me say this for my friend, the Republican Leader: we were of one mind to finish this bill. It was our bipartisanship, our link in arms together, that got this big, tough bill through Congress, despite many political ideologues who wanted to kill it. Bipartisanship once again prevailed and I thank him for his leadership.

I also want to thank all my Senate colleagues, especially my caucus. The dedication, unity and strength you have shown has made this possible. I was able, as a leader, to work with the House Republican leader, the Speaker, the House Minority Leader, and the President, because I knew I had a full caucus behind us, strongly, passionately. The speeches we heard at our luncheons on Tuesday, made by many of you sitting here, would make any American proud, and I thank you, thank you, thank you for that.

For the past six months, our friends and allies around the world have been watching what's happening in Congress and wondering the same thing: Will America stand by its friends to confront the forces of autocracy? Will America follow through on its commitment to be a leader on the world stage and defend the cause of democracy? Will America muster the strength to unite, overcome the centrifugal pull of partisanship, and rise once again to meet the magnitude of the moment?

Today, with both parties working together, the Senate answers these questions with a loud and resounding yes.

