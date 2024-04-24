HECS indexation is expected to be 4.7 per cent. Check how much extra you can pay with our calculator

The financial year doesn't end for another two months, but there's a closer deadline that many people with college debt dread: June 1.

On 1 June, all outstanding HECS/HELP debts will automatically increase when indexation is implemented.

If you have higher education debt, here's what you need to know.

But if you're not familiar with HECS, tap the links below for a quick explanation:

What is the HECS indexation rate for 2024?

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has yet to officially confirm the indexation figures.

But now that we have the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers, we can work it out for ourselves.

This year, HECS-HELP debt is expected toincrease by 4.7 percent after indexing.

But this ensures that the same formula from last year applies (more on that later).

It is less than last year's increase of 7.1 percent, but significantly higher than in 2021 when the indexation was only 0.6 percent.

How much will my HECS debt increase?

Below is a calculator that will show you how much your HECS-HELP debt will increase if indexation is applied in the same way as last year.

It is automatically set to $25,000 to represent a typical HECS-HELP debt.

Plug in your debt balance to see what it might look like after indexing.

But remember, this is an estimate based on last year's indexing formula.

When is HECS/HELP indexed?

June 1.

But with the federal budget coming up on May 14, federal Education Minister Jason Clare has indicated he is open to changing the way HECS payments are calculated.

It's unclear what this might mean or whether any changes will come into effect before this year's indexation deadline, so we'll be reviewing the budget documents in a few weeks for more details.

Where can I find my HECS debt?

You can check it online at the ATO website or through the myGov app.

But you will need to create a myGov account and link it to ATO.

If you're looking for your total in the myGov app, tap the Services icon and tap the Australian Taxation Office link in the menu.

Once you're in the ATO menu, scroll down to the loan accounts section and tap the view button.

The balance is what you still owe.

You can view your HECS-HELP debt via the myGov app.(ABC News)

Which education loans are indexed to inflation?

Each higher education loan scheme is indexed, including:

Higher Education Loan Program (HELP)

Higher Education Loan Program (HELP) VET Student Loan (VSL)

VET Student Loan (VSL) Student Financial Supplement Scheme (SFSS)

Student Financial Supplement Scheme (SFSS) Initial Student Loan (SSL)

Initial Student Loan (SSL) ABSTUDY Initial Student Loan (ABSTUDY SSL)

ABSTUDY Initial Student Loan (ABSTUDY SSL) Trade Support Loan (TSL)

What were the previous HECS/HELP indexation rates?

The lowest indexation rate we've seen in the last 14 years was in 2021, when it was just 0.6 percent.

The highest was last year, with 7.1 percent.

Here's a look back:

Who has the highest HECS debt in Australia?

Last year, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) published the country's top 100 HELP/HECS debts through a Freedom of Information request.

of the highest debt was $737,000.

The second highest was $495,990, with the top 10 holding balances of more than $300,000.

By the end of the 2023 financial year, more than 86,000 people owed between $60,000 and $70,000.

all up, almost three million Australians with student debt owe the government a total of $78 billion.

What is the average HECS debt in Australia?

The average HECS student debt in Australia is $26,494.

The table below shows how much the average HECS debt has increased since the 2009-2010 financial year.

After the 4.7 percent indexation is implemented, the average student debt of $26,494 will increase by $1,245.

What is the maximum HECS/HELP debt limit?

According to the Australian Government Study Assistance website, the HECS/HELP loan limit is $121,844 for most students.

The threshold for students studying medicine, dentistry and veterinary science courses leading to initial enrollment is $174,998.

But you'll notice how the highest debt we talked about earlier was $737,000 which is way over the limit.

This is because, if they are not paid, HECS debts can build up over time.

And so people can end up paying more for their loan than they originally borrowed.

How much do you need to earn to pay off your HECS debt?

Here are the repayment rates for the financial year 2023-24, by income.

But keep in mind, these repayment rates may change in July.

Under $51,550: zero

zero $51,550 $59,518: 1.0%

1.0% $59,519 $63,089: 2.0%

2.0% $63,090 $66,875: 2.5%

2.5% $66,876 $70,888: 3.0%

3.0% $70,889 $75,140: 3.5%

3.5% $75,141 $79,649: 4.0%

4.0% $79,650 $84,429: 4.5%

4.5% $84,430 $89,494: 5.0%

5.0% $89,495 $94,865: 5.5%

5.5% $94,866 $100,557: 6.0%

6.0% $100,558 $106,590: 6.5%

6.5% $106,591 $112,985: 7.0%

7.0% $112,986 $119,764: 7.5%

7.5% $119,765 $126,950: 8.0%

8.0% $126,951 $134,568: 8.5%

8.5% $134,569 $142,642: 9.0%

9.0% $142,643 $151,200: 9.5%

9.5% $151,201 and up: 10%

What is a HECS debt?

It's a debt people accumulate if, instead of paying their college fees upfront, they opt for a federal government loan to pay it off later.

What does HECS stand for? HECS stands for Higher Education Contribution Scheme. It is the most common form of university student loan in Australia.

HECS stands for Higher Education Contribution Scheme. It is the most common form of university student loan in Australia. HELP means the Higher Education Loan Program. It is the wider federal government scheme that HECS is involved in.

These debts are interest-free.

But this does not mean that they will not increase because indexation is applied every year.

And indexing doesn't just apply to the original amount students borrowed, it applies to whatever the debt is at the time.

So let's say a degree costs $20,000.

And, after one year, a 4 percent indexation fee is applied, the student now owes $20,800.

Then, the following year, the indexation is 7 percent that applies to $20,800, not the original loan amount.

So then this debt increases by $1,456.

Assuming the student didn't make any payments in those two years, their debt went to $22,256.

A key feature of the loan scheme is that students do not have to start repaying their debts until they earn more than a certain amount.

And this money must be deducted from every paycheck by their employers.

However, their debts still increase by indexation each year even when they earn less than this threshold.

So if it takes a graduate 10 years to work to a point where they are paid above the threshold, they don't start making an involuntary payment for a decade.

But their HECS debt has had a decade of indexation charges meaning their debt will be higher than the original loan.

What is indexing?

Indexing is a fee that is applied once a year always on June 1 and it affects the total amount of a person's HECS/HELP debt.

Indexation means that the price of something changes in accordance with an external factor.

In this case, the price of something is student debt and the external factor is the CPI.

Each year, student loans increase based on the CPI percentage, which is a set of figures published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) every three months to track the cost of living.

Why is HECS indexed?

We went to ABC business editor Michael Janda to get his explanation of the purpose of indexing:

“Due to inflation, which is the tendency for the purchasing power of money to decrease over time, the 'real' value of HECS debts would shrink if they were not indexed. “By indexing them to the CPI, the government links the value of the debt to the most widely accepted measure of inflation and keeps their 'real' value constant.”

