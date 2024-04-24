International
The new US military aid package for Ukraine is expected to be around 1 billion dollars
CNN
–
The Biden administration is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine that is expected to be worth about $1 billion, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN, and is expected to be approved by President Joe Biden after the Senate passes a bill re for foreign aid as soon as Tuesday afternoon.
At congressional briefings in recent weeks, administration officials have indicated that the US is likely to send long-range ATACMS, or Army Tactical Missile Systems, to Ukraine for the first time as part of the new aid package. three of the sources said.
Last fall, the US first sent a second variant of the ATACMS missile system to Ukraine, which can reach about 100 miles, while the longer-range version can reach up to 190 miles.
Ukrainian officials have asked the US both privately and publicly to target the long-range missile deeper behind Russian lines. US officials have resisted, citing supplies and further provocation of Moscow as justifications.
But U.S. officials have described the situation on the Ukrainian battlefield as increasingly dire in recent months as U.S. aid has stalled amid a congressional gridlock over the administration's request for $60 billion in additional funding.
CIA Director Bill Burns testified earlier this month that Ukraine could lose the war by the end of this year without US support, and the top US general for Europe, EUCOM commander General Chris Cavoli, told Congress that the Russians have such an advantage in artillery ammunition that they will soon outnumber the Ukrainians 10 to 1. Overall, Russia has maintained a significant quantitative advantage over Ukraine in ammunition, manpower, and equipment, a NATO official said earlier this month.
Senator Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CBS Face the Nation on Sunday that he hopes the ATACMS missiles will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of next week.
It should have happened six months ago. The next best time is right now. This week, we saw the Ukrainians perform better if you step back for a moment and think about the fact that for most of my life, most of America's defense forces were concentrated in Russia, Warner said. Getting this additional equipment as soon as possible, I hope that once it reaches the President by Tuesday or Wednesday, that these shipments will literally be launched with that longer range ATACMS.
The package is also expected to include more needed munitions for Ukraine, including air defense and artillery munitions, Bradley fighting vehicles and weapons of mass destruction, the sources said.
The text of the legislation passed by the House of Representatives and set to be passed by the Senate requires the administration to transfer the coveted long-range ATACMS as soon as possible, unless the president determines that such action would was harmful to US national security interests.
The military aid will be drawn from the US's own reserves through a funding mechanism known as presidential withdrawal authority, or PDA, and will be the first PDA package for Ukraine since March. However, it will be significantly larger than that package, which was worth only about $300 million that the Pentagon was able to cobble together from cost savings elsewhere in the department.
A White House official declined to comment on the content of the PDA, except to say that the US is ready to quickly send military aid to Ukraine to meet its urgent battlefield and air defense needs once the supplement is approved. pass the Senate and be signed into law. .
U.S. European Command is now working on processing the weapons so that once the Senate passes aid, they can flow to Ukraine as efficiently as possible, officials told CNN. Once the funding is approved, the Pentagon could begin transferring aid within a week or two, Celeste Wallander, the assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, told lawmakers earlier this month.
This story has been updated with additional information.
