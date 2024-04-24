Luke Kleintank is leaving 'FBI: International' after three seasons

The “FBI: International” team just got a little smaller.

Luke Kleintank, who has played Scott Forrester on “FBI: International” since its debut, is leaving the crime drama series after three seasons. Variety has confirmed. The final episode of Kleintank airs on May 7, while the Season 3 finale concludes on May 21.

“This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life,” Kleintank said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to the incredible cast and crew of the series, who have not only been colleagues, but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and incredible talent have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Finally, I would also like to thank the fans who have supported us in the first three seasons.”

“FBI: International” follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Squad, led by Kleintank's Scott Forrester. Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Christina Wolfe and Eva-Jane Willis also star. Derek Haas, who created the third “FBI” spinoff and served as showrunner for the first two seasons, left at the end of season 2. Matt Olmstead is the current showrunner.

“FBI: International,” along with “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” was renewed by CBS earlier this month. All three shows, which CBS currently airs together in a Tuesday night programming block, will return for the 2024-2025 broadcast season. The “FBI” franchise comes from Dick Wolf and his Wolf Entertainment banner as well as Universal Television in association with CBS Studios.

Wolf serves as an executive producer on “FBI: International” alongside Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Ernesto Alcalde, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski. According to CBS, “FBI: International” averaged 9.6 million viewers an episode in the Live+35 multiplatform ratings.

Deadline was first to report the news of Kleintank's exit.