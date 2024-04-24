International
Luke Kleintank is leaving 'FBI: International' after three seasons
The “FBI: International” team just got a little smaller.
Luke Kleintank, who has played Scott Forrester on “FBI: International” since its debut, is leaving the crime drama series after three seasons. Variety has confirmed. The final episode of Kleintank airs on May 7, while the Season 3 finale concludes on May 21.
“This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life,” Kleintank said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to the incredible cast and crew of the series, who have not only been colleagues, but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and incredible talent have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Finally, I would also like to thank the fans who have supported us in the first three seasons.”
“FBI: International” follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Squad, led by Kleintank's Scott Forrester. Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Christina Wolfe and Eva-Jane Willis also star. Derek Haas, who created the third “FBI” spinoff and served as showrunner for the first two seasons, left at the end of season 2. Matt Olmstead is the current showrunner.
“FBI: International,” along with “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” was renewed by CBS earlier this month. All three shows, which CBS currently airs together in a Tuesday night programming block, will return for the 2024-2025 broadcast season. The “FBI” franchise comes from Dick Wolf and his Wolf Entertainment banner as well as Universal Television in association with CBS Studios.
Wolf serves as an executive producer on “FBI: International” alongside Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Ernesto Alcalde, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski. According to CBS, “FBI: International” averaged 9.6 million viewers an episode in the Live+35 multiplatform ratings.
Deadline was first to report the news of Kleintank's exit.
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/luke-kleintank-exit-fbi-international-1235980193/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Warhawks move into second place at SBC Championships
- Designer Nancy Gonzalez sentenced to prison for smuggling crocodile and python handbags | Fashion
- Luke Kleintank is leaving 'FBI: International' after three seasons
- Former Google recruiter reveals red flags on resumes and shares 3 phrases to avoid
- Pakistan: Medical team advises 'gastroenterological examination' for Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife
- Premier Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis Competition has ended
- What about vintage Indian fashion?
- Google should push RCS texting further than just the iPhone
- Turkey's bid to shape its influence over Gaza faces Arab resistance: Report
- 15 of the Most Inspiring Actor Comebacks of All Time | Entertainment
- Google-backed Glance pilots Android lock screen platform in US
- Five have died crossing the Channel hours after the Rwandan bill was passed