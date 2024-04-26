Driving sustainable innovation with the power of patents

from

Lucy Crook



April 26, 2024

5 min reading

Main points This year's theme for World Intellectual Property Day is IP and the SDGs that build our shared future with innovation and creativity.

Our research aims to solve these global challenges in many creative and innovative ways, and so do our IP strategies.

IP plays an important role in creating value for innovations and this value can enable good or greater commercial results or both!

In one way or another, our researchers are all working right Sustainable Development Goals . The IP that supports their work is key to protecting their innovations. There are many ways IP can be used to translate ideas into assets that benefit people, economies and the environment.

A device for safe, productive lands to live and work on

One company that is using our research to solve almost all of these global challenges is Read it .

There are over 100 million land mines decided in more than 60 countries. They kill or maim about 6,500 people every year. Most of the victims are civilians, and over half are children.

Remember when over a hundred countries signed a United Nations global treaty to stop anti-personnel landmines? He made the detection and destruction of landmines a global priority.

And our innovative magnetic resonance (MR) technology is here to answer just that priority. Through MRead, we are building handheld detectors that provide faster, more accurate and cost-effective ways to detect landmines.





Ideas take time and a good IP strategy

Dr. David Miljak leads the MR team. They developed MR technology over two decades. Their work initially led to the commercialization of ore grading technology for applications in the mining sector through the spinout company, Next Hour .

Protecting the technology through patenting and careful curation of key knowledge was essential. It created the time and space necessary for the innovation process to unfold.

“A big part of our IP strategy has been leveraging the power of MR technology patents in specific areas. Knowing it was protected gave us time to create specific areas of activity for the technology,” said David.

“IP strategy plays a large role in shaping investment opportunities for technology as well. Diluting IP rights early in the development cycle risks missing the opportunity to maximize overall impact and realize full value of technology.”

MRead is a joint venture between CSIRO and Ambrian RFC . RFC Ambrian is a deep technology venture construction company and corporate consulting firm. They are focused on achieving global sustainability solutions.

Through safe and efficient demining, MRead will also enable access to productive lands. It has the potential to improve the living standards and economies of the most vulnerable communities.

Powerful plants, partnerships and patents for global health and wellness

Protecting our ideas and technologies gives us opportunities. This includes deciding who to work with to achieve the greatest impact.

Limagrain is a world player in wheat breeding. We have worked with them and Cereals Research and Development Corporation , to develop high fiber wheat. Wheat can be used to help fight modern chronic diseases such as bowel cancer and type 2 diabetes. These varieties have six to ten times the amount of fiber compared to traditional wheat varieties. However, they can still be used to make traditional wheat products.

Together, we commercialized the varieties through a joint venture Arista . This company is on a mission to spread this important dietary fiber widely through everyday foods.





A currency for negotiation

Rob Defeyter is one of our intellectual property managers. He explained that an extensive patent portfolio was developed in parallel with the wheat proving its mettle.

“When it came time to commercialize the research, the patents were assigned exclusively to Arista to give them commercial manufacturing rights,” said Rob.

“This was important because the patents acted as currency to negotiate the freedom to operate in this business. It also protected further investment in the product. They gave Arista the commercial clout it needed to get food processors to pay for the use of wheat.”

Arista is now working with major global food processing companies and the grain industry. They plan to create wide access to high amylose wheat products . This simple change in the ingredients of everyday food for consumers can have potentially life-changing health and economic impacts globally.

Setting up IP for philanthropy

IP doesn't always have to be logged to have an impact.

In our long-standing pea research collaborations in sub-Saharan Africa, IP has been used for philanthropic outcomes. Targeting pest-resistant and productive crops for food security, our research led to the development of a new pea variety. It was commercialized and released in Nigeria.

The genes used to develop the new variety were provided by the licensor, Bayer , on humanitarian grounds. This allowed small farmers in Africa to access it free of charge.

This means African farmers can use the variety to grow nutritious crops that are resistant to pests and need fewer pesticides.

of cowpea resistant to blight (PBR). it is now available in several African countries, creating food security and income for smallholder farmers. The notorious pest destroys up to 80 percent of wheat yields in sub-Saharan Africa.





Old and new IP come together for biodiversity

Biodiversity is declining faster than at any time in human history.

Organizations depend on biodiversity to be able to provide goods and services to consumers. At the same time, they can also affect it. Sometimes, unfortunately.

Organizations are under increasing pressure to meet sustainability benchmarking targets. They are also required to track and disclose impacts on biodiversity, or how they plan to restore it.

CSIRO NatureIQ is a new online platform we are developing to help them do just that.

It brings together numerous environmental indicators developed by our scientists over the past decade. These range from biodiversity and climate datasets to national weather and ecosystem models. This means you'll have all the tools you need to make smart environmental management decisions at your fingertips.

CSIRO IP Manager Alvin Lam helped develop a strategy incorporating this work. It spans years and different fields of research.

“The individual data models themselves are the result of time and resources dedicated to their development and domain science and research expertise. They represent very valuable IP assets. On top of that is the platform IP itself, which brings these together assets. as a holistic tool,” said Alvin.

Users enter organizational data, such as geographic or site locations, in the platform dashboard. It is fed into models for analysis and forecasting. Its intuitive results enable science-backed decisions.

“This is a good example of how the 'public good' impact strategy that drove the research can co-exist with a strategy for financial sustainability, derived from the use of the platform.

“We often do that, either through a spinout company, licensing or another IP deal. And of course, the revenue we generate from the IP is invested back into future research,” Alvin said.

CSIRO NatureIQ is about to launch its early adopter programme. It will include representatives from various industries, ranging from the agriculture, mining and forestry industries to banking, government and property development. They will test the technology and help shape its future capabilities.