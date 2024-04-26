Dobyns-Bennett High School Makes US News & World Report's Best High Schools List





KINGSPORT, Tenn. US News & World Report has released their annual ranking of public high schools, and Dobyns-Bennett High School has been named by US News & World Report as one of the best high schools in the United States and in Tennessee. Dobyns-Bennett received a silver medal in the 2024 Best Schools ranking.

Dobyns-Bennett is ranked #1,664 nationally (out of 17,655) and ranked #19 of all public high schools in Tennessee (out of 462). US News has published detailed information on more than 25,000 public high schools, including school-specific data on enrollment, student ethnicity, location, school type, and scores on state assessments and advanced placement tests. and international diploma. The new rankings of the best high schools, which are available online here are produced in collaboration with North Carolina-based research firm RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm. “I am proud to work in a school and community that values ​​education as much as Dobyns-Bennett and Kingsport,” said Dr. Brian Tate, Principal of Dobyns-Bennett Middle School. “This recognition is a testament to the high expectations and hard work of everyone at Dobyns-Bennett Middle School. Our educators are dedicated to challenging, motivating and supporting students, fostering positive and respectful relationships. These experiences have created to equip students with the skills they need for future success”. In total, 17,655 secondary schools were ranked across the country. Ranking used the same methodology for all grade levels included. Six ranking indicators and their weights were used to produce the overall score: College Readiness (30%), Breadth of College Curriculum (10%), State Assessment Proficiency (20%), State Assessment Performance ( 20%), Unstable Student Performance (10%) and Graduation Rate (10%). Click here for additional information on how rankings are calculated. Kingsport City Schools (KCS) is a public school district located in Kingsport, Tenn., serving students in Sullivan and Hawkins counties. The district consists of 13 schools, including one pre-K, eight elementary schools, two middle schools, one high school, one high school choice program, and one alternative learning program; with a total enrollment of over 7,400 students. KCS has been ranked the “#1 Best Place to Teach in Tennessee” by the 2023 NICHE Best Schools Ranking and the City of Kingsport has been voted the “Most Beautiful Places in America” ​​in the October 2022 Readers Digest . ####

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.k12k.com/apps/news/article/1916996 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos