Poverty experts say jobseekers' payments should be raised to 90% of the age pension | unemployment
Jobseeker's Pay should be increased to 90% of the Age Pension and indexed to prevent people being left without life's essentials, Government poverty experts say.
The Advisory Commission on Economic Inclusion released its preliminary budget REPORT on Friday, warning that jobseekers' and other working-age payments were still too low despite a $40 increase in the base rate in recent years.
The Australian Council of Social Services seized on the report, arguing that raising jobseekers to 90% of the pension rate ($72 a day) would ensure people could live in dignity.
The Albanian government has promised further cost-of-living relief in the budget, beyond the renewal of tax cuts in the third phase, but has played down expectations for welfare changes.
The EIAC report found that the increase in the jobseeker's basic rate reduced the gap with the Age Pension from around $362 a fortnight to $339 a fortnight, a reduction of 6.4%.
But the people who take [jobseeker] payments told the committee that they regularly go without life's essentials because they simply cannot afford them, he said.
The government should at least commit to a time frame for implementing the full jobseeker's pay increase and associated payments, if increases are to be made, he said.
The shortage of jobseekers was partly the result of unsatisfactory indexation adjustments over many years, as the benefit rises in line with inflation.
Without a change in indexation arrangements, the living standards of the beneficiaries of these payments will continue to fall, he said, suggesting that indexation could be improved by taking into account how the job seeker compares to wage growth.
The EIAC also called for an increase in Commonwealth rental assistance, finding that indexation had not kept pace with the spiraling cost of rents, particularly in a housing market with a falling share of social housing.
The report called for a comprehensive reform of employment services, including a complete redesign of mutual obligations and an urgent need to remove automated payment suspensions. He found that the current system was not fit for purpose and was causing harm.
EIAC called for removing the activity test for childcare subsidies to guarantee all children access to at least three days of high-quality early education and care, echoing calls from the Women's Equality Taskforce economic.
Earlier in April, Guardian Australia exclusively revealed the government will scrap early childhood educators' salaries as part of the May budget, but it is unclear whether it will agree to demands to scrap the activity test.
In January, the government announced the third phase of changes, doubling income tax relief for middle income earners and guaranteeing that taxpayers earning less than $45,000 who would lose out would get a tax cut .
Crossbench senators and the social services sector argued the changes did nothing for those earning below the tax-free threshold of $18,200 or for most recipients of government payments.
On April 22, the treasurer, Jim Chalmers, said there would be cost-of-living relief in the budget, but the main part of it, the vast majority of it, would be a tax cut for every taxpayer to help with cost of living.
But we are looking at additional help on top of that and if we can afford it, if it's affordable, if it's responsible, if it makes sense and takes some of the upside from inflation rather than adding to the problem of inflation, then that's attractive to us. , he told reporters in Canberra.
The EIAC found that any negative effect on incentives to work due to an increase in jobseeker's pay is likely to be small.
For people facing economic exclusion, some literature suggests that higher income support payments can improve the ability to seek and accept employment.
Acoss chief executive Cassandra Goldie said more than a million people on Jobseeker's Allowance were barely surviving on deeply inadequate income support.
People receiving these payments are eating one meal a day, skipping essential medications and turning off cooling or heating in a desperate attempt to keep a roof over their heads, she said.
Independent Senator David Pocock said the EIAC report shows we have a social safety net that is not keeping people safe.
The government talks a lot about leaving no one behind, this report gives them a plan to achieve that, he said.
