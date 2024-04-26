



Voters in South Oxfordshire and the Vale of White Horse are being asked to check if they are ready to vote in the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) election on May 2. The Police and Crime Commissioner is responsible for ensuring that Thames Valley Police is an efficient and effective force. They control the overall budget of the force and hold the police chief accountable. To have your say on who will take on this role for the next four years, you should vote on Thursday 2 May. For the list of candidates in this election and their declarations, visit website Choose My PCC. Voting at a polling station Voting takes place on Thursday 2 May, polling stations will be open from 07:00 to 22:00. You can find out where you need to go to cast your vote on your voting card or by entering your postcode at the Where Can I Vote website. To vote at a polling station you must have your photo ID or a Voting Authority Certificate with you. A wide range of photo ID will be accepted, including passports, driver's licenses and cards with a PASS token. You can check the ID received at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID If voters lose their ID or their Certificate of Voter Authority does not arrive in time for Election Day, they can apply for a temporary voter identification certificate or appoint an emergency proxy to vote on their behalf until at 17:00 on election day. The person appointed as a proxy, voting on behalf of someone else, must have their own acceptable photo ID. Voting by mail If you are a postal voter, you should return your completed postal parcel as soon as possible using a Royal Mail box. If you are missing a post, you can drop it off at the council office in Abingdon or at a polling station on election day. However, the submitter is now required to complete further documentation. Your postal vote will be rejected if it is not received correctly not leave it in any council office post box or unattended reception point. If you are registered to vote by mail, you should have received your voting package in the mail. If it has not arrived, or if it has been lost or damaged, please email [email protected] or call 01235 422528 immediately to request a replacement. Further information You can find more information about PCC elections by visiting southoxon.gov.uk/PCCEllection2024 / whitehorsedc.gov.uk/PCCEllection2024 or contact the South and Vale Elections team via [email protected] or 01235 422528. Mark Stone, Local Return Officer for South Oxfordshire and the Vale of White Horse, said: Make sure you are ready for the Police and Crime Commissioner election on May 2nd. Check that you have an accepted form of ID and remember to bring it with you to the polling station on election day. If you are voting by post, please send us your completed packet as soon as possible, your vote will only be counted if it reaches us by 10pm on polling day.

