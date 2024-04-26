World News In Brief: Barbaric sexual violence in Sudan, Haiti's Transitional Council in power, rights experts condemn Iranian rapper's death sentence

Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten along with Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Joyce Msuya, said that more than a year into the battle for control of the country between rival armies, the barbaric acts being carried out echo the horrors witnessed in Darfur two decades ago.

They encouraged Security Council members who met this week to debate Ms Pattens' latest report on sexual violence to send a clear message: under international humanitarian law, civilians in Sudan must be protected and should never be subjected to acts of sexual violence, which constitute war crimes.

Disturbing reports show how women and girls are being disproportionately affected.

Millions at stake

Allegations of rape, forced marriage, sexual slavery and trafficking of women and girls, particularly in Khartoum, Darfur and Kordofan, continue to be recorded with millions of civilians at risk as they flee conflict zones in search of refuge, within Sudan and in neighboring countries.

The two senior women officials noted that the true scale of the crisis remains invisible, as a result of gross under-reporting due to stigma, fear of retaliation and a lack of trust in national institutions.

Without more financial and political support for frontline responders, access to rescue services will only continue to shrink, they warned.

UN welcomes Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council

Hopes rose Thursday for political progress amid multiple crises engulfing gang-torn Haiti, with the formal resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the formal installation of the Transitional Presidential Council.

Mr Henry had agreed to resign in March after heavily armed criminal gangs seized the country's airport and blocked his return. He will be replaced by former finance minister Michel Patrick Boisvert, who takes over as interim prime minister.

Secretary-General's spokesman Stphane Dujarric said the UN welcomes the newly formed Council.

Call for rapid deployment of international police

We call on the new authorities and all actors to speed up the full implementation of the transitional governance arrangements, he said.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for the rapid deployment of the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, authorized by the Security Council last October, to support the Haitian National Police and restore law and order to the streets after months of unrest that have left millions in need, added Mr. Dujarric.

The Secretary-General calls on all Member States to ensure that the Multinational Security Support Mission receives the financial and logistical support it needs to succeed.

Iran: Rights experts alarmed by death sentence to rapper Toomaj Salehi

AND Human Rights Council– appointed independent experts demanded immediate release of Iranian rapper and composer Toomaj Salehi on Thursday and urged authorities to overturn his death sentence.

Criticism of government policy, including artistic expression, is protected by the right to freedom of expression and the right to participate in cultural life. It should not be criminalized, experts said.

Art should be allowed to criticize, provoke, push the boundaries in any society.

They expressed alarm at his conviction and alleged ill-treatment that appears to be solely related to the exercise of his right to freedom of artistic expression and creativity.

Freedom of expression

As harsh as Mr. Salehi's songs are about the government, they are a manifestation of artistic freedom and cultural rights, they said.

The rapper was initially sentenced to six years in prison for his role in the 2022 Mahsa Amini protests, but was released after Iran's Supreme Court ruled it had identified flaws in the original sentence.

However, he was arrested again on November 30 last year for expressing his opinion about the Iranian government and revealing that he was tortured and placed in solitary confinement for 252 days after his arrest in October 2022.

Toomaj Salehs harsh sentencing comes against a backdrop of severe restrictions on artistic freedom and other forms of expression in the country, experts said.

We have received claims that it is increasingly common for artists, activists and journalists to be arrested and detained on charges such as publishing fake news or propaganda against the state, experts said.

They called on Iran to impose a moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty.

Special Rapporteurs are not UN staff and are independent of any government or organization. They serve in their individual capacity and receive no salary for their work.