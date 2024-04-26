New affordable and senior housing coming to Dartmouth





Today, the Government of Canada, the Province of Nova Scotia, Halifax Regional Municipality and the Affirmative Ventures Association announced a combined investment of over $16 million to create 45 new homes in Dartmouth. Main Street Center is a seven-story, 45-unit mixed-use housing project located at 139 Main Street in Dartmouth. The units will be a mix of affordable and much-needed senior housing. The new building is envisioned as part of a continuum of housing and mental health support, addressing affordable housing needs on the independent living side of the spectrum. The development will include 25 affordable units plus 20 units that will be available for market rent. A dozen units will be fully accessible and the community will have classroom-level access to social enterprises on Main Street. At the rear of the building, ten transitional housing units already managed by Affirmative Ventures will have a seamless interface with the main street hub. Building amenities will include support for people with a mental health diagnosis, services to support seniors aging in place, walking distance to local businesses, Halifax Transit stops and dedicated bike storage. This project is made possible by the Government of Canada's Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) a key pillar of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), with funding from the Province of Nova Scotia, Halifax Regional Municipality and Affirmative Ventures. A breakdown of funding for this project includes: $11.8 million from the NHS Affordable Housing Fund (AHF)

$73,000 in SEED funding

$4.7 million from the Province of Nova Scotia

$162,636 from Halifax Regional Municipality $350,000 in equity from Affirmative Ventures

Quotes: These new affordable housing units will make a real difference to the Dartmouth area. They will help support older people and people with a mental health diagnosis and help create a stronger and more inclusive community. The Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister for Housing, Infrastructure and Communities “Today's announcement is more than dollars and units we are building more homes right here in Dartmouth Cole Harbour! We are providing this funding to strengthen our community and ensure that seniors and people with a mental health diagnosis can live and thrive in a home that is tailored to meet their needs. A home that is close to transit, close to amenities and part of our community.” Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth Cole Harbour Having a safe and supportive home is more than four walls and a roof. They were pleased to play a role in creating inclusive, welcoming communities where residents can grow, feel safe and thrive. Tim Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change for Nova Scotia on behalf of John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Nova Scotia Halifax Regional Municipality is committed to demonstrating leadership and fostering partnerships that provide access to a variety of quality, affordable housing options in safe and vibrant communities. This project will fill a critical need in our community and I thank everyone who has come together to invest in safer and more engaged communities by making affordable options available to those in need. Tony Mancini, Regional Councilor District 6 Harbourview Burnside Dartmouth East, Halifax Regional Municipality “Affirmative Ventures Association looks forward to the opening of Main Street Center in spring 2025 and we would like to thank our funding partners, rcs Construction, Harvey Architecture, the building trades and members of our project team. With their support, we are now implementing our vision for mental health housing, moving forward at the same time with a mix of housing, an employment training center and community-based mental health support.” Chairman of the Board Ken Greer, Affirmative Ventures Fast facts: Today's announcement was made by Darren Fisher, MP for Dartmouth Cole Harbor on behalf of the Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, Tim Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change for Nova Scotia on behalf of John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Nova Scotia, and Tony Mancini, Regional Councilor for District 6 Harbourview Burnside Dartmouth East, Halifax Regional Municipality.

of Affordable Housing Fund formerly known as National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is part of Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) an $82 billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

formerly known as is part of an $82 billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. As of December 31, 2023, the Government of Canada has committed over $8.17 billion to support the creation of over 32,000 units and the repair of over 155,000 units through Affordable Housing Fund.

As of December 31, 2023, the Government of Canada has committed over $42.99 billion to support the creation of almost 135,000 units and the repair of over 270,000 units. These measures prioritize those most in need, including the elderly, indigenous peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. Additional information: For more information on Government of Canada housing initiatives: Housing in Canada. As Canada's housing authority, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support to Canadians in housing need, and provides impartial housing research and advice to all levels of the Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's goal is for everyone in Canada to have a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us at I tweet, Instagram, to YouTube, LinkedIn AND Facebook. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. of Map of housing financing initiatives shows the affordable housing projects that have been developed. Information about this notice: Mical Ahmed

Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

[email protected] Media Relations

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

[email protected] Progress on the New Affirmative Enterprise Project, 139 Main Street, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. New housing coming to Dartmouth for seniors and people seeking mental health support.

