International
Choose between stability and downward spiral, Kina tells Blinken on the trip to Beijing
Beijing
CNN
–
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the US and China should be partners, not adversaries, as he met with top US diplomat Antony Blinken at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.
The meeting, which took place on the last day of Blinkens' three-day visit ChinaIt comes as the two countries seek to continue to stabilize strained relations and expand communication across a host of technology disputes in Taiwan.
China would like to see a safe, open and prosperous United States. We hope the United States will see China's development in a positive light, Xi told Blinken.
Once this fundamental problem is resolved, Sino-American relations will truly improve and move forward, he said. China and the US should be partners, not adversaries; help each other succeed instead of hurting each other.
Xi's comments come as Chinese officials bristle at actions Washington has taken in the name of national security in the face of an increasingly assertive China, but which Beijing sees as designed to stifle its development. They have includedUS controlson the export to China of high-tech goods that could have military uses, as well as curbing US investment in certain high-tech sectors in China.
On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden signed a bill that could lead to anationwide ban on social media platform TikTokunless Chinese parent company ByteDance sells the legislation Beijing has previously condemned.
Blinken told Xi that the US was committed to maintaining and strengthening lines of communication with China and dealing responsibly with our differences, so we would have no miscommunications, misunderstandings and miscalculations.
Examples of recent progress cited by Blinken included restoring military-to-military communications, counter-narcotics and thinking together about the future of artificial intelligence.
Their meeting followed five hours of face-to-face between Blinken and his counterpart Wang Yi, which both sides characterized as substantive and constructive.
But Wang was also clear about the sharp tensions that still exist between the world's two superpowers. As their meetings began, Wang said China and the US face a choice between stability and a downward spiral.
Should China and the United States continue in the right direction to move forward with stability or return to a downward spiral? This is a big question before our two countries and tests our sincerity and ability, Wang told Blinken during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, as he said US-China ties had begun to stabilize.
Should our two sides lead international cooperation against global issues and achieve win-win results? Or engage in rivalry and confrontation or even slide into conflict, which would be a lose-lose for everyone? he said, speaking through an interpreter.
During a closed-door meeting later, Wang accused the US of taking endless measures to suppress China's economy, trade, science and technology and of recent concerns about China's industrial overcapacity flooding global markets.
(The US measures are not) fair competition but containment, and it is not removing risks but creating risks, he said, according to a reading by Chinese state media.
In his comments to Wang before the closed-door session, Blinken noted a shared responsibility between the two countries to make sure they are as clear as possible about areas where we differ.
I hope we can make some progress on the issues that our presidents agreed we need to cooperate on, but also clarify our differences, our goals, and make it very clear to each other where we stand, Blinken said.
The trip is the latest in a string of high-level engagements that included a summit between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in California in November, after a period of extraordinary tension.
The two sides also discussed next steps on commitments made by both leaders to advance counter-narcotics cooperation, military-to-military communication, talks on the risks and safety of artificial intelligence, and facilitating people-to-people exchanges, the US Department said below. of the State. The meeting.
Speaking to reporters after his meetings, Blinken said the two countries will hold their first talks on artificial intelligence and its risks in the coming weeks.
Peace and stability
Blinkens ride on China his second in the span of a year also comes as the two countries navigate a host of sharp geopolitical and regional issues from China supports Russia to its aggression in the South China Sea and to Taiwan.
In one interview with CNN Kylie Atwoodbefore leaving Beijing, Blinken said the US has seen evidence of Chinese efforts to influence and possibly interfere in the upcoming US election, despite an earlier commitment by Xi Jinping not to do so.
Among the main concerns for the US is what Washington has described as China's support for Russia's defense industrial base, which she says has enabled Moscow to continue its war against Ukraine.
During his press conference, Blinken said he reiterated the US's serious concerns about China's provision of dual-use parts that are powering Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.
Russia would struggle to sustain its attack on Ukraine without China's support, he said.
Blinken told CNN that the US is ready to take further action. What we told China is that it would take actions that we already have, and if it doesn't stop, they would have to take more actions, and you can also predict that other countries will (too).
Beijing has previously criticized the US for baseless accusations over normal trade and economic exchanges between China and Russia.
Blinken also said he stressed the critical importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encouraged China to use its influence to discourage Iran and its proxies from expanding the conflict in the Middle East, as well as to put pressure on North Korea to end its dangerous. behavior and engaging in dialogue.
China's readout states that the two sides exchanged views on the Ukraine issue, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, North Korea, Myanmar and other issues.
Wang called on the United States to stop forcing countries in the region to choose sides and said the Asia-Pacific region should not become a battleground for major powers, in a possible allusion to her concerns about the U.S. in. growing protection relations with old Asian allies.
In Taiwan, Wang repeated Beijing's typical warning that the Taiwan issue is the first insurmountable red line in US-China relations.
China's ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan as part of its territory, despite never having controlled it, and has increased its military intimidation of the democratic island in recent years.
It condemns informal relations between the US and Taiwan, as well as arms sales to Taiwan, which the US is obligated to make under the Taiwan Relations Act.
This news story and headline have been updated to reflect additional developments.
|
Sources
2/ https://edition.cnn.com/2024/04/25/world/stability-spiral-china-blinken-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Effects of diet particle size on growth performance of the edible cricket, Teleogryllus occipitalis (Orthoptera: Gryllidae)
- Choose between stability and downward spiral, Kina tells Blinken on the trip to Beijing
- Former PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi cannot make critical remarks against Pakistan Army, judiciary: report
- Cantopop Star, Actor and Doting Husband Ekin Cheng Rises to Fame
- EU tightens security rules for Chinese fashion retailer Shein
- Microsoft's sales and profits exceeded expectations.But these two businesses show problems
- New affordable and senior housing coming to Dartmouth
- New coronavirus infectious disease response clinic opened
- Jokowi, Lee Hsien Loong to mediate continuation of Indonesia-Singapore partnership as they leave office
- Suriya convinced Jyothika to do Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth: he told her Bollywood
- Texas Beach Volleyball earns victory in the CUSA Beach Volleyball Championship before its inaugural season ends late Thursday
- Who wants ads in their Windows 11 Start menu? Here's how to turn them off