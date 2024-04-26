Choose between stability and downward spiral, Kina tells Blinken on the trip to Beijing



Beijing

CNN

–



Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the US and China should be partners, not adversaries, as he met with top US diplomat Antony Blinken at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.

The meeting, which took place on the last day of Blinkens' three-day visit ChinaIt comes as the two countries seek to continue to stabilize strained relations and expand communication across a host of technology disputes in Taiwan.

China would like to see a safe, open and prosperous United States. We hope the United States will see China's development in a positive light, Xi told Blinken.

Once this fundamental problem is resolved, Sino-American relations will truly improve and move forward, he said. China and the US should be partners, not adversaries; help each other succeed instead of hurting each other.

Xi's comments come as Chinese officials bristle at actions Washington has taken in the name of national security in the face of an increasingly assertive China, but which Beijing sees as designed to stifle its development. They have includedUS controlson the export to China of high-tech goods that could have military uses, as well as curbing US investment in certain high-tech sectors in China.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden signed a bill that could lead to anationwide ban on social media platform TikTokunless Chinese parent company ByteDance sells the legislation Beijing has previously condemned.

Blinken told Xi that the US was committed to maintaining and strengthening lines of communication with China and dealing responsibly with our differences, so we would have no miscommunications, misunderstandings and miscalculations.

Examples of recent progress cited by Blinken included restoring military-to-military communications, counter-narcotics and thinking together about the future of artificial intelligence.

Their meeting followed five hours of face-to-face between Blinken and his counterpart Wang Yi, which both sides characterized as substantive and constructive.

But Wang was also clear about the sharp tensions that still exist between the world's two superpowers. As their meetings began, Wang said China and the US face a choice between stability and a downward spiral.

Should China and the United States continue in the right direction to move forward with stability or return to a downward spiral? This is a big question before our two countries and tests our sincerity and ability, Wang told Blinken during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, as he said US-China ties had begun to stabilize.

Should our two sides lead international cooperation against global issues and achieve win-win results? Or engage in rivalry and confrontation or even slide into conflict, which would be a lose-lose for everyone? he said, speaking through an interpreter.

During a closed-door meeting later, Wang accused the US of taking endless measures to suppress China's economy, trade, science and technology and of recent concerns about China's industrial overcapacity flooding global markets.

(The US measures are not) fair competition but containment, and it is not removing risks but creating risks, he said, according to a reading by Chinese state media.

In his comments to Wang before the closed-door session, Blinken noted a shared responsibility between the two countries to make sure they are as clear as possible about areas where we differ.

I hope we can make some progress on the issues that our presidents agreed we need to cooperate on, but also clarify our differences, our goals, and make it very clear to each other where we stand, Blinken said.

The trip is the latest in a string of high-level engagements that included a summit between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in California in November, after a period of extraordinary tension.

The two sides also discussed next steps on commitments made by both leaders to advance counter-narcotics cooperation, military-to-military communication, talks on the risks and safety of artificial intelligence, and facilitating people-to-people exchanges, the US Department said below. of the State. The meeting.

Speaking to reporters after his meetings, Blinken said the two countries will hold their first talks on artificial intelligence and its risks in the coming weeks.

Peace and stability



Blinkens ride on China his second in the span of a year also comes as the two countries navigate a host of sharp geopolitical and regional issues from China supports Russia to its aggression in the South China Sea and to Taiwan.

In one interview with CNN Kylie Atwoodbefore leaving Beijing, Blinken said the US has seen evidence of Chinese efforts to influence and possibly interfere in the upcoming US election, despite an earlier commitment by Xi Jinping not to do so.

Among the main concerns for the US is what Washington has described as China's support for Russia's defense industrial base, which she says has enabled Moscow to continue its war against Ukraine.

During his press conference, Blinken said he reiterated the US's serious concerns about China's provision of dual-use parts that are powering Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

Russia would struggle to sustain its attack on Ukraine without China's support, he said.

Blinken told CNN that the US is ready to take further action. What we told China is that it would take actions that we already have, and if it doesn't stop, they would have to take more actions, and you can also predict that other countries will (too).

Beijing has previously criticized the US for baseless accusations over normal trade and economic exchanges between China and Russia.

Blinken also said he stressed the critical importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encouraged China to use its influence to discourage Iran and its proxies from expanding the conflict in the Middle East, as well as to put pressure on North Korea to end its dangerous. behavior and engaging in dialogue.

China's readout states that the two sides exchanged views on the Ukraine issue, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, North Korea, Myanmar and other issues.

Wang called on the United States to stop forcing countries in the region to choose sides and said the Asia-Pacific region should not become a battleground for major powers, in a possible allusion to her concerns about the U.S. in. growing protection relations with old Asian allies.

In Taiwan, Wang repeated Beijing's typical warning that the Taiwan issue is the first insurmountable red line in US-China relations.

China's ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan as part of its territory, despite never having controlled it, and has increased its military intimidation of the democratic island in recent years.

It condemns informal relations between the US and Taiwan, as well as arms sales to Taiwan, which the US is obligated to make under the Taiwan Relations Act.

This news story and headline have been updated to reflect additional developments.