The largest modeling study of its kind highlights the need for integrated climate and biodiversity policy

The largest modeling study of its kind to date shows an urgent need for policies that better understand the interconnected nature of climate change and biodiversity loss, and their potential impacts on human societies, say scientists at the World Monitoring Center of the UN Conservation Program (UNEP-WCMC), who were involved in the research.

According to large multi-model study published in science. Projections show that climate change could become the main driver of biodiversity decline by the middle of the 21st century.

The analysis was directed by German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), with contributions from scientists at the World Conservation Monitoring Center of the UN Environment Program (UNEP-WCMC). The researchers compared 13 models to assess the impact of land-use change and climate change on four distinct biodiversity metrics, as well as nine ecosystem services that nature provides to humans.

Climate change could become the main driver of biodiversity decline by mid-century, according to a new study published in Science (Image: Oliver Thier)

Calculating the impact of land use change on biodiversity

Land use change is considered as the biggest driver of biodiversity change by the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES). However, scientists are divided about how much biodiversity has changed in recent decades. To better answer this question, researchers developed new land-use models to assess impacts on biodiversity and ecosystem services over 20th century, in an important step for biodiversity science, this type of modeling has previously been performed mainly for climate science.

UNEP-WCMC Principal Scientist Dr Samantha Hill ran one of eight models that were used to calculate four biodiversity metrics (global species richness, local species richness, average species habitat extent and biodiversity intactness). It used the Projecting Ecological Diversity Responses to Earth Systems Change (PREDICTS) database developed by UNEP-WCMC and Museum of Natural History in London. This is one of the world's largest datasets of biodiversity observations, with data from 3.3 million observations at 25,000 sites collected by researchers around the world. The observations record how species are exposed to various anthropogenic pressures, allowing researchers to model how biological communities change as a result of human activities.

Dramatic results from modeling climate change and land use

Dr Hill applied FORESIGHT data to three possible future scenarios: Global Sustainability, Regional Rivalry and Fossil Fuel Development, with different pathways for population growth, socio-economic development and greenhouse gas emissions. Her work was combined with seven other models to examine how biodiversity and ecosystem services might evolve in the future.

For all three scenarios, the impacts of land-use change and climate change combined result in biodiversity loss and accelerated extinctions in all regions of the world. While the overall downward trend is consistent, there is considerable variation across regions, scenarios and world patterns.

The findings indicate that climate change is likely to place additional strains on biodiversity and ecosystem services. While land-use change remains important, climate change may become the most important driver of biodiversity loss by mid-century.

Modeling shows a dramatic decrease in species richness in all scenarios when climate change and land use are analyzed (Figures E, F and G) compared to land use alone (B, C, D). (Image: Science, global trends and scenarios for terrestrial biodiversity and ecosystem services from 1900 to 2050)

Using another set of five models, the researchers also calculated the simultaneous impact of land-use change on ecosystem services. In the last century, they found a massive increase in the provision of ecosystem services, such as food and wood production. In contrast, regulating ecosystem services, such as pollination, nitrogen retention or carbon sequestration, declined moderately.

We were shocked by the scale of potential biodiversity loss by 2050 when both climate change and land-use change modeling were used. The results raise very important questions for climate and biodiversity policy worldwide and justice, given also the Global Sustainability scenario, species richness is estimated to decline unless further action is taken. If development progresses according to the scenarios, countries in North Africa and the Indian sub-continent will experience greater loss of biodiversity along with many of the regulatory services that biodiversity provides, making these countries, which are already vulnerable to climate, more exposed to some of the worst impacts of climate change. And this is in the most sustainable scenario tested: the loss of biodiversity and ecosystem services is estimated to be even more dramatic and uneven than the other scenarios. Dr Samantha Hill, Principal Scientist at UNEP-WCMC

An intensively managed cereal field in Germany. Land use change is considered the biggest driver of biodiversity decline in the 20th century and today. (Image: Guy Peer)

Models can help identify effective local policies

Evaluating the impacts of specific policies on biodiversity helps identify those most effective policies for preserving and promoting biodiversity and ecosystem services, according to the researchers.

The authors also note that even the most sustainable scenario assessed does not implement all policies that could be implemented to protect biodiversity in the coming decades. For example, the deployment of bioenergy, a key component of the sustainability scenario, can contribute to climate change mitigation, but can simultaneously reduce species' habitats. In contrast, measures to increase the effectiveness of protected areas or regulate deforestation were not explored in any of the scenarios.

The study makes clear that decisions made in one part of the world have multiple consequences, another reminder that policies should not take on problems in silos. We need politicians to consider how to deliver action under multilateral agreements holistically, bearing in mind the uneven historical and geographical distribution of climate change impacts. There is also much more to learn: this work only studied trends and scenarios on land, but we know that what happens in the ocean has a big impact on land and vice versa. It is vital that we further investigate interactions across domains to inform the people who are making these important decisions. Dr Samantha Hill, Principal Scientist at UNEP-WCMC

UNEP-WCMC is now working to adapt the global understanding produced by the research to local contexts. With the same group of researchers, Dr Hill is examining how local knowledge and values ​​can be built into scenarios so that aspects of nature most valued by communities, for example a charismatic species that is culturally significant or valued for ecotourism, or a pollinator. species that can help increase yields in agricultural areas can be prioritized for protection and restoration.

Main image: Irrigated avocado and lemon orchards in California, USA (Image: USDA Photo by Lance Cheung via FlickrPDM ACTION 1.0)