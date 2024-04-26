International
The largest modeling study of its kind highlights the need for integrated climate and biodiversity policy
The largest modeling study of its kind to date shows an urgent need for policies that better understand the interconnected nature of climate change and biodiversity loss, and their potential impacts on human societies, say scientists at the World Monitoring Center of the UN Conservation Program (UNEP-WCMC), who were involved in the research.
According to large multi-model study published in science. Projections show that climate change could become the main driver of biodiversity decline by the middle of the 21st century.
The analysis was directed by German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), with contributions from scientists at the World Conservation Monitoring Center of the UN Environment Program (UNEP-WCMC). The researchers compared 13 models to assess the impact of land-use change and climate change on four distinct biodiversity metrics, as well as nine ecosystem services that nature provides to humans.
Calculating the impact of land use change on biodiversity
Land use change is considered as the biggest driver of biodiversity change by the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES). However, scientists are divided about how much biodiversity has changed in recent decades. To better answer this question, researchers developed new land-use models to assess impacts on biodiversity and ecosystem services over 20th century, in an important step for biodiversity science, this type of modeling has previously been performed mainly for climate science.
UNEP-WCMC Principal Scientist Dr Samantha Hill ran one of eight models that were used to calculate four biodiversity metrics (global species richness, local species richness, average species habitat extent and biodiversity intactness). It used the Projecting Ecological Diversity Responses to Earth Systems Change (PREDICTS) database developed by UNEP-WCMC and Museum of Natural History in London. This is one of the world's largest datasets of biodiversity observations, with data from 3.3 million observations at 25,000 sites collected by researchers around the world. The observations record how species are exposed to various anthropogenic pressures, allowing researchers to model how biological communities change as a result of human activities.
Dramatic results from modeling climate change and land use
Dr Hill applied FORESIGHT data to three possible future scenarios: Global Sustainability, Regional Rivalry and Fossil Fuel Development, with different pathways for population growth, socio-economic development and greenhouse gas emissions. Her work was combined with seven other models to examine how biodiversity and ecosystem services might evolve in the future.
For all three scenarios, the impacts of land-use change and climate change combined result in biodiversity loss and accelerated extinctions in all regions of the world. While the overall downward trend is consistent, there is considerable variation across regions, scenarios and world patterns.
The findings indicate that climate change is likely to place additional strains on biodiversity and ecosystem services. While land-use change remains important, climate change may become the most important driver of biodiversity loss by mid-century.
Using another set of five models, the researchers also calculated the simultaneous impact of land-use change on ecosystem services. In the last century, they found a massive increase in the provision of ecosystem services, such as food and wood production. In contrast, regulating ecosystem services, such as pollination, nitrogen retention or carbon sequestration, declined moderately.
We were shocked by the scale of potential biodiversity loss by 2050 when both climate change and land-use change modeling were used. The results raise very important questions for climate and biodiversity policy worldwide and justice, given also the Global Sustainability scenario, species richness is estimated to decline unless further action is taken.
If development progresses according to the scenarios, countries in North Africa and the Indian sub-continent will experience greater loss of biodiversity along with many of the regulatory services that biodiversity provides, making these countries, which are already vulnerable to climate, more exposed to some of the worst impacts of climate change. And this is in the most sustainable scenario tested: the loss of biodiversity and ecosystem services is estimated to be even more dramatic and uneven than the other scenarios.
Dr Samantha Hill, Principal Scientist at UNEP-WCMC
Models can help identify effective local policies
Evaluating the impacts of specific policies on biodiversity helps identify those most effective policies for preserving and promoting biodiversity and ecosystem services, according to the researchers.
The authors also note that even the most sustainable scenario assessed does not implement all policies that could be implemented to protect biodiversity in the coming decades. For example, the deployment of bioenergy, a key component of the sustainability scenario, can contribute to climate change mitigation, but can simultaneously reduce species' habitats. In contrast, measures to increase the effectiveness of protected areas or regulate deforestation were not explored in any of the scenarios.
The study makes clear that decisions made in one part of the world have multiple consequences, another reminder that policies should not take on problems in silos. We need politicians to consider how to deliver action under multilateral agreements holistically, bearing in mind the uneven historical and geographical distribution of climate change impacts.
There is also much more to learn: this work only studied trends and scenarios on land, but we know that what happens in the ocean has a big impact on land and vice versa. It is vital that we further investigate interactions across domains to inform the people who are making these important decisions.
Dr Samantha Hill, Principal Scientist at UNEP-WCMC
UNEP-WCMC is now working to adapt the global understanding produced by the research to local contexts. With the same group of researchers, Dr Hill is examining how local knowledge and values can be built into scenarios so that aspects of nature most valued by communities, for example a charismatic species that is culturally significant or valued for ecotourism, or a pollinator. species that can help increase yields in agricultural areas can be prioritized for protection and restoration.
Main image: Irrigated avocado and lemon orchards in California, USA (Image: USDA Photo by Lance Cheung via FlickrPDM ACTION 1.0)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.unep-wcmc.org/en/news/largest-modelling-study-of-its-kind-highlights-need-for-joined-up-climate-and-biodiversity-policy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google I/O: Everything you can expect from Pixel 8A to Android 15
- The largest modeling study of its kind highlights the need for integrated climate and biodiversity policy
- Effects of diet particle size on growth performance of the edible cricket, Teleogryllus occipitalis (Orthoptera: Gryllidae)
- Choose between stability and downward spiral, Kina tells Blinken on the trip to Beijing
- Former PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi cannot make critical remarks against Pakistan Army, judiciary: report
- Cantopop Star, Actor and Doting Husband Ekin Cheng Rises to Fame
- EU tightens security rules for Chinese fashion retailer Shein
- Microsoft's sales and profits exceeded expectations.But these two businesses show problems
- New affordable and senior housing coming to Dartmouth
- New coronavirus infectious disease response clinic opened
- Jokowi, Lee Hsien Loong to mediate continuation of Indonesia-Singapore partnership as they leave office
- Suriya convinced Jyothika to do Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth: he told her Bollywood