Conservation International honors Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez with its Global Visionary Award

The award recognizes the Bezos Earth Fund's historic commitment to protecting nature, fighting climate change and supporting communities

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At its annual gala dinner, Conservation International honored today Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of the Bezos Earth Fund, and Lauren Sanchez, vice president of the Fund, with its Global Visionary Award. The recognition underscores Bezos and Sanchez's unwavering commitment to addressing the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss by conserving Earth's most critical ecosystems and supporting the local communities that protect them.





From left to right: Conservation International Founder and Chairman, Peter Seligmann; Actor and board member Shailene Woodley; Bezos Earth Fund Vice Chair Lauren Snchez and Founder and Chairman Jeff Bezos; CEO of Conservation International Dr. M. Sanjayan. At Conservation International's 2024 Gala Dinner in New York City, Bezos and Sanchez were honored with Conservation International's Global Visionary Award. Photo by Yvonne TNT/BFA.com



CEO of Conservation International, Dr. M. Sanjayan, presented the award, which was followed by a conversation between the Vice Chairman of Conservation International Harrison FordBezos and Sanchez.

“Jeff and Lauren are making history, not only with the amount of their investment in nature, but also with the speed of it. They understand that the time to start reversing the loss of nature and climate change is now not ten minutes or ten years later,” Sanjayan said. “It's not easy to change entire systems, but that's exactly what they've set out to do. And they're bringing everyone to the table—communities, businesses, governments—by promoting the wisdom of indigenous peoples who have managed so brilliantly. their lands. This is collective action with scale and speed, both top-down and bottom-up.”

The Bezos Earth Fund has an extraordinary goal: By 2030, it will distribute 10 billion dollars to combat climate change and biodiversity loss. To date, the fund has issued more than 230 grants designed to preserve the nature that people rely on for their livelihoods and well-being. It is the largest philanthropic commitment ever made to fight climate change and protect nature and sets an unprecedented standard for investing in a sustainable and healthy future for all.

In a landmark agreement in 2022, governments around the world pledged to protect 30 percent of the planet's land and seas by 2030. The Bezos Earth Fund is not only supporting this global goal, but actively advancing it through bold action and fostering public and private partnerships.

The Fund's initiatives include supporting a 600,000 square kilometer network of nine Marine Protected Areas across Ecuador, Colombia, Panama AND Costa Rica in the Eastern Tropical Pacific. The fund has also been committed 100 million dollars to support the Unlocking Blue Pacific Prosperity initiative the largest conservation effort ever. Led by Pacific Island nations, this initiative will establish sustainable management across the Pacific Blue Continent, a marine area five times the size of United States. The fund is also working to protect Congo The Basin, a region that sequesters large amounts of planet-warming carbon, is rich in biodiversity and home to 75 million people.

Across the tropical Andes and Amazon, Conservation International and the Bezos Earth Fund have partnered with governments, indigenous peoples and local communities to create 3.5 million hectares of new conservation areas and strengthen management of more than 12 million hectares protected and indigenous lands. IN Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador AND PERU. By strengthening regional management, the effort supports the sustainable protection of critical carbon sinks and wildlife found nowhere else on Earth.

The gala dinner event, organized by Andrs and Lauren Santo Domingo at the Grill at New Yorkincluding remarks from:

Nia Tero Founder, President and CEO & Founder and Chairman of Conservation International Peter Seligmann

CEO of Conservation International Dr. M. Sanjayan

Indigenous activist and member of the International Conservation Board Hindu Oumarou Ibrahim

International Conservation Board member and actress Shailene Woodley, who gave the evening's closing remarks

Past honorees from Conservation International include the President of the United States Joe Biden (then US Vice President), former US President Bill Clintonformer Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos and environmental lawyer and Vice Chair of Conservation International Harrison Ford.

About Conservation International: Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, outreach and finance, we highlight and secure the most important places in nature for climate, biodiversity and people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, indigenous peoples and local communities to help people and nature thrive together. go to Conservation.org for more, and follow our work at Conservation News, Facebook, I tweet, TIK Tok, Instagram AND to YouTube.

About the Bezos Earth Fund: The Bezos Earth Fund is transforming the fight against climate change with the largest philanthropic commitment ever to climate and nature protection. We are investing 10 billion dollars in this crucial decade to protect nature and drive systems-level change, creating a just transition to a low-carbon economy. By providing funding and expertise, we partner with organizations to accelerate innovation, break down barriers to success, and create a more equitable and sustainable world. Join us in our mission to create a world where people thrive in harmony with nature. bezosearthfund.org.

