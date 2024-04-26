International
Conservation International honors Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez with its Global Visionary Award
The award recognizes the Bezos Earth Fund's historic commitment to protecting nature, fighting climate change and supporting communities
NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At its annual gala dinner, Conservation International honored today Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of the Bezos Earth Fund, and Lauren Sanchez, vice president of the Fund, with its Global Visionary Award. The recognition underscores Bezos and Sanchez's unwavering commitment to addressing the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss by conserving Earth's most critical ecosystems and supporting the local communities that protect them.
Editors, please note: Photos of today's event will be available at bfa.comand additional photos and coverage will be posted on Conservation International's Instagram account, @conservationorg.
CEO of Conservation International, Dr. M. Sanjayan, presented the award, which was followed by a conversation between the Vice Chairman of Conservation International Harrison FordBezos and Sanchez.
“Jeff and Lauren are making history, not only with the amount of their investment in nature, but also with the speed of it. They understand that the time to start reversing the loss of nature and climate change is now not ten minutes or ten years later,” Sanjayan said. “It's not easy to change entire systems, but that's exactly what they've set out to do. And they're bringing everyone to the table—communities, businesses, governments—by promoting the wisdom of indigenous peoples who have managed so brilliantly. their lands. This is collective action with scale and speed, both top-down and bottom-up.”
The Bezos Earth Fund has an extraordinary goal: By 2030, it will distribute 10 billion dollars to combat climate change and biodiversity loss. To date, the fund has issued more than 230 grants designed to preserve the nature that people rely on for their livelihoods and well-being. It is the largest philanthropic commitment ever made to fight climate change and protect nature and sets an unprecedented standard for investing in a sustainable and healthy future for all.
In a landmark agreement in 2022, governments around the world pledged to protect 30 percent of the planet's land and seas by 2030. The Bezos Earth Fund is not only supporting this global goal, but actively advancing it through bold action and fostering public and private partnerships.
The Fund's initiatives include supporting a 600,000 square kilometer network of nine Marine Protected Areas across Ecuador, Colombia, Panama AND Costa Rica in the Eastern Tropical Pacific. The fund has also been committed 100 million dollars to support the Unlocking Blue Pacific Prosperity initiative the largest conservation effort ever. Led by Pacific Island nations, this initiative will establish sustainable management across the Pacific Blue Continent, a marine area five times the size of United States. The fund is also working to protect Congo The Basin, a region that sequesters large amounts of planet-warming carbon, is rich in biodiversity and home to 75 million people.
Across the tropical Andes and Amazon, Conservation International and the Bezos Earth Fund have partnered with governments, indigenous peoples and local communities to create 3.5 million hectares of new conservation areas and strengthen management of more than 12 million hectares protected and indigenous lands. IN Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador AND PERU. By strengthening regional management, the effort supports the sustainable protection of critical carbon sinks and wildlife found nowhere else on Earth.
The gala dinner event, organized by Andrs and Lauren Santo Domingo at the Grill at New Yorkincluding remarks from:
- Nia Tero Founder, President and CEO & Founder and Chairman of Conservation International Peter Seligmann
- CEO of Conservation International Dr. M. Sanjayan
- Indigenous activist and member of the International Conservation Board Hindu Oumarou Ibrahim
- International Conservation Board member and actress Shailene Woodley, who gave the evening's closing remarks
Past honorees from Conservation International include the President of the United States Joe Biden (then US Vice President), former US President Bill Clintonformer Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos and environmental lawyer and Vice Chair of Conservation International Harrison Ford.
About Conservation International: Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, outreach and finance, we highlight and secure the most important places in nature for climate, biodiversity and people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, indigenous peoples and local communities to help people and nature thrive together. go to Conservation.org for more, and follow our work at Conservation News, Facebook, I tweet, TIK Tok, Instagram AND to YouTube.
About the Bezos Earth Fund: The Bezos Earth Fund is transforming the fight against climate change with the largest philanthropic commitment ever to climate and nature protection. We are investing 10 billion dollars in this crucial decade to protect nature and drive systems-level change, creating a just transition to a low-carbon economy. By providing funding and expertise, we partner with organizations to accelerate innovation, break down barriers to success, and create a more equitable and sustainable world. Join us in our mission to create a world where people thrive in harmony with nature. bezosearthfund.org.
SOURCE Conservation International
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conservation-international-honors-jeff-bezos-and-lauren-sanchez-with-its-global-visionary-award-302128364.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google's ad network business slumps, but search gets its bacon back
- Conservation International honors Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez with its Global Visionary Award
- State health officials assist with contact tracing in Monongalia County after confirmed measles case
- Pakistani court bars Imran Khan and his wife from making 'provocative' statements against military, judiciary India TV
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with President Xi Jinping
- Trump lawyers set to question David Pecker in secret trial
- After PM Narendra Modi's high-octane Bengal rally, Trinamool fact-checking
- Hooligans bring high-profile artists and events to Jacksonville in 2024 | Entertainment
- Voice of hockey in Canada for half a century was 90
- New EU regulations target Shein's fashion counterfeiting problem
- Emma Stone, Brad Pitt and the real names of Hollywood stars
- Stock market today: Alphabet and Microsoft push Wall Street towards its first winning week in a month