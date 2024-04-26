International
World News In Brief: Barbaric sexual violence in Sudan, Haiti's Transitional Council in power, rights experts condemn Iranian rapper's death sentence
Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten along with Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Joyce Msuya, said that more than a year into the battle for control of the country between rival armies, the barbaric acts being carried out echo the horrors witnessed in Darfur two decades ago.
They encouraged Security Council members who met this week to debate Ms Pattens' latest report on sexual violence to send a clear message: under international humanitarian law, civilians in Sudan must be protected and should never be subjected to acts of sexual violence, which constitute war crimes.
Disturbing reports show how women and girls are being disproportionately affected.
Millions at stake
Allegations of rape, forced marriage, sexual slavery and trafficking of women and girls, particularly in Khartoum, Darfur and Kordofan, continue to be recorded with millions of civilians at risk as they flee conflict zones in search of refuge, within Sudan and in neighboring countries.
The two senior women officials noted that the true scale of the crisis remains invisible, as a result of gross under-reporting due to stigma, fear of retaliation and a lack of trust in national institutions.
Without more financial and political support for frontline responders, access to rescue services will only continue to shrink, they warned.
UN welcomes Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council
Hopes rose Thursday for political progress amid multiple crises engulfing gang-torn Haiti, with the formal resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the formal installation of the Transitional Presidential Council.
Mr Henry had agreed to resign in March after heavily armed criminal gangs seized the country's airport and blocked his return. He will be replaced by former finance minister Michel Patrick Boisvert, who takes over as interim prime minister.
Secretary-General's spokesman Stphane Dujarric said the UN welcomes the newly formed Council.
Call for rapid deployment of international police
We call on the new authorities and all actors to accelerate the full implementation of the transitional governance arrangements, he said.
The Secretary-General reiterates his call for the rapid deployment of the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, authorized by the Security Council last October, to support the Haitian National Police and restore law and order to the streets after months of unrest that have left millions in need, added Mr. Dujarric.
The Secretary-General calls on all Member States to ensure that the Multinational Security Support Mission receives the financial and logistical support it needs to succeed.
Iran: Rights experts alarmed by death sentence to rapper Toomaj Salehi
AND Human Rights Council– appointed independent experts demanded immediate release of Iranian rapper and composer Toomaj Salehi on Thursday and urged authorities to overturn his death sentence.
Criticism of government policy, including artistic expression, is protected by the right to freedom of expression and the right to participate in cultural life. It should not be criminalized, experts said.
Art should be allowed to criticize, provoke, push the boundaries in any society.
They expressed alarm at his conviction and alleged ill-treatment that appears to be solely related to the exercise of his right to freedom of artistic expression and creativity.
Freedom of expression
As harsh as Mr. Salehi's songs are about the government, they are a manifestation of artistic freedom and cultural rights, they said.
The rapper was initially sentenced to six years in prison for his role in the 2022 Mahsa Amini protests, but was released after Iran's Supreme Court ruled it had identified flaws in the original sentence.
However, he was arrested again on November 30 last year for expressing his opinion about the Iranian government and revealing that he was tortured and placed in solitary confinement for 252 days after his arrest in October 2022.
Toomaj Salehs harsh sentencing comes against a backdrop of severe restrictions on artistic freedom and other forms of expression in the country, experts said.
We have received claims that it is increasingly common for artists, activists and journalists to be arrested and detained on charges such as publishing fake news or propaganda against the state, experts said.
They called on Iran to impose a moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty.
Special Rapporteurs are not UN staff and are independent of any government or organization. They serve in their individual capacity and receive no salary for their work.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2024/04/1149041
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- World News In Brief: Barbaric sexual violence in Sudan, Haiti's Transitional Council in power, rights experts condemn Iranian rapper's death sentence
- Detecting earthquakes, say researchers from the California Institute of Technology
- Erdoan reiterates claims of reduced trade with Israel
- PDIP does not recognize that Jokowi and Gibran are considered suitable to join PSI or Golkar
- China warns US of 'downward spiral' as Antony Blinken meets Xi Jinping
- Bollywood Roundup: Rekha, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra and more…
- Dua Lipa wore a sheer lace Chanel dress to the Time100 Gala
- Thoma Bravo and Darktrace agree on $5 billion deal, a blow for LSE
- Google's ad network business slumps, but search gets its bacon back
- Conservation International honors Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez with its Global Visionary Award
- State health officials assist with contact tracing in Monongalia County after confirmed measles case
- Pakistani court bars Imran Khan and his wife from making 'provocative' statements against military, judiciary India TV