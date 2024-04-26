Hard Rock International, Seminole Gaming, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises announce global partnership, bringing travel benefits across land and sea

Millions of combined brand members casino rewards programs will enjoy mutual benefits through Unity from Hard RockRoyal Caribbean's Club Royale and Famous Cruises' Blue Chip Club whenever they play, stay, dine or shop at participating Hard Rock locations or cruise on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity ships.

“Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are excited to help our valued guests and team members bring their love of entertainment, travel, dining and gaming offshore through this incredible 'borderless' partnership with our South Florida neighbors at Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises,” said Jeff Hook, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Seminole Hard Rock Support Services, which supports both Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. “Whether they're extending their cruise vacation at one of our port-adjacent properties, visiting one of the participating Hard Rock Hotel & Café locations around the world, or enjoying cruise line ships sailing around the world, travelers will have new ways to enjoy the best of Hard Rock, Seminole casinos and Royal Caribbean and Celebrity have to offer.”

Through this partnership:

Unity by Hard Rock loyalty members will receive discounts on Royal Caribbean and celebrity vacations and may qualify for invitation-only cruise gifts. Premium loyalty members will also receive one free annual cruise on select ships and itineraries.

Club Royale and Blue Chip Club members can make their Hard Rock visits even more memorable with exclusive discounts and benefits at participating Hard Rock locations, including complimentary annual travel to select Hard Rock hotels and casinos worldwide for Club Royale and Blue Chip premium level members.

“Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are the perfect partners for Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises. This partnership expands the ways our guests can enjoy their vacations and experience entertainment, dining and gaming from ship to shore,” said Jesse Hopfinger, Senior Vice President. Revenue on board, Royal Caribbean International. “We are also excited to welcome Hard Rock fans to create memories with us on amazing vacations that offer everything they could want and more while visiting beautiful destinations around the world, including our award-winning private island with Perfect Day prices at CocoCay at The Bahamas.”

Iconic ways to celebrate

The brands will kick off this special partnership with celebrations this weekend. tonight, Friday, April 26Zedd will headline a star-studded party at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & casino Hollywood Guitar Hotel Pool, along with activations and giveaways, including a cruise giveaway on Royal Caribbean's new, record-breaking vacation, Icon of the seas. Ticket information is available at casino.HardRock.com/Hollywood.

tomorrow, Saturday, April 27, the celebration will continue at Royal Caribbean Terminal A at PortMiami with music and giveaways. Surprise events and pop-up activations presented by Hard Rock will also come to life icons 7-night Caribbean departure that day for the Perfect Day at CocoCay; Mayan Coast AND Cozumel, MexicoAND Roatan, Honduras. A special moment at Basecamp, a quiet spot for on-board bites, will be the Hard Rock Cafe's Legendary Messi Burger, named after Lionel Messithe world football sensation who is simultaneously the ambassador of the Hard Rock brand and Icon of icons. Messi Burgers will be available at no cost throughout the cruise, plus giveaways of mini soccer balls and sunglasses.

Furthermore, the benefits of the new partnership extend beyond the brands casino rewards club members. The combined companies' global team members, including 20,000+ at Floridawill enjoy special discounts at participating Hard Rock and Seminole casinoshotels and cafes worldwide, with a discount on food, soft drinks, select retail and select Royal Caribbean and Celebrity vacations.

About Hard Rock:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most recognized companies globally with locations in over 70 countries comprising 309 locations comprising owned/licensed or managed hotels, casinosRock Shop, Live performance venues and cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture called Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, sports retail and online gaming platform. Starting with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed in its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by JD Power's North American Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in exceptional guest satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top high-end hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately held gaming company named the best managed company in the US by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored three times. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the world's best employers, as well as a top employer for women, diversity and new ranks and a top employer in the travel and leisure, gaming and entertainment industries. At the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Earth Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grade ratings from the major investment grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) ​​and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com OR shop.hardrock.com.

About Seminole Gaming:

Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casino businesses for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been known for its innovation and success in the industry. The Seminole Tribe was the first Indian tribe in North America to open Ultimate Bingo, a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement. Seminole Gaming is currently the only gaming company with investment grade ratings from all three major investment grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Corporation (Baa2) and Fitch Ratings (BBB).

About Royal Caribbean International:

Royal Caribbean Internationalpart of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been providing unforgettable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing private ships and destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and a comprehensive combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted “Best Cruise Line Overall” for 21 consecutive years in the Travel every week Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean creates memories with adventurers in more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on seven continents, including the line's award-winning private destination, Perfect day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Media can be updated by following @RoyalCaribPR in X and visiting www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.comcall (800) ROYAL-Caribbean or contact their travel advisor.

About Famous Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises offers a premium vacation experience on their fleet of ships that travel to nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of larger ones — guests can explore the world or get away from it for a while. With every detail raised beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for 35 years, every Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won't find anywhere else onboard, which continue to shatter industry expectations with the highly anticipated arrival of Celebrity Xcel in Fall 2025.

Celebrity Cruises is headquartered in Miami and is one of five cruise brands owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). Visit www.celebritycruises.com for more information, and connect with us at Instagram, Facebook OR LinkedIn.

SOURCE Hard Rock International