Weekly overview of Customs and Trade News Here is a summary of the latest customs and international trade law news: Customs and Border Protection (CBP) BKP offers instruction on reporting indicators of cyber-attack compromise The guidance encourages industry to report indicators of compromise to CBP so the agency can limit the impact of a cyberattack and more quickly restore access to CBP systems for affected parties.

CBP & Canon USA DECLARE partnership against counterfeit products Under the partnership, Canon will donate 328 verification tools to CBP cargo and mail facilities to help authenticate a variety of Canon goods.

At the Port of Rochester, NY, CBP officers found several shipments containing numerous designer clothing, shoes, bags and watches, as well as Airpods and NBA-branded starter cards. All items were found to be inauthentic and seized. If these items were original, the total MSRP would be approximately $408,805 dollars.

BKP officers grab Counterfeit watches with designs worth over $50,000.

CBP GROUPS new date for retirement of AD/CVD universe in ACE reports. The new retirement date is May 2. Before that date, the agency said users must restore any saved reports that use the AD/CVD universe, or a combination of the AD/CVD and Entry Summary universes, to the Entry Summary universe. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) BIS issued a provisional final rule implementing changes to the AER under the Australia-UK-US Trilateral Security Partnership (AUKUS). The rule removes a number of license requirements, including: end-use and user-based military components, missile technology, and other national security components.

Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) OFAC fines SGC Plastics $20 million for Iran sanctions violations.

In response to Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel on April 13, OFAC sanctioned 16 individuals and two entities that enable production of Iran's UAVs, including the types of engines that power Irans Shahed variant UAVs, which were used in the attack.

OFAC sanctioned two companies and four individuals engaged in malicious cyber activities on behalf of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Cyber ​​Electronic Command (IRGC-CEC). These actors targeted more than a dozen US companies and government entities through cyber operations, including spear phishing and malware attacks.

OFAC imposed sanctions against two entities for their roles in creating fundraising campaigns on behalf of Yinon Levi (Levi) and David Chai Chasdai (Chasdai), two violent extremists who were sanctioned on February 1, 2024 in connection with violence in the West Bank . United States Trade Representative (USTR) USTR releasing His 2024 Special Report 301 on the adequacy and effectiveness of the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights by US trading partners. Main points: The Dominican Republic and Uzbekistan were removed from the Watch List Placing seven countries on the priority watch list ( Argentina, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Venezuela

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) FDA released marketing denial orders (MDO) to Shenzhen Yibo Technology Co. Ltd. for 65 disposable electronic cigarettes marketed as MNGO Disposable Stick. As a result, the company must not market or distribute these products in the United States or risk FDA enforcement action.

FDA common updates on their activities to better understand Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in the general food supply, including recent test results, ongoing efforts to supplement PFAS data and monitoring activities, and a updated analytical method to measure PFAS. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) MFK is looking public comment on questions related to the accuracy of marine data. In particular, the MFK requires responses to data elements that are communicated between transport service providers and importers/exporters. The Commission also requires information on how changes in information are conveyed and where communication is most likely to break down or where information is most likely to be conveyed incorrectly. Comments are due on June 17.

US Department of Commerce It was a petition deposited on April 23, 2024 alleging that alkyl phosphate esters from China are being sold at less than fair value and benefiting from countervailing subsidies. The petition was filed by ICL-IP America, Inc., a subsidiary of the ICL Group (ICL). The alleged dumping margins range from 45.1% to 68.4%.

A petition was filed on April 24, 2024 seeking the imposition of anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) on imports of crystalline silicon photovoltaic (CSPV) solar cells and modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. US International Trade Commission (USITC) USITC VOTE to initiate an investigation of certain fiber optic connectors, adapters, jumper cables, power cords, products containing the same, and components thereof. The investigation is based on a complaint filed by US Conec, Ltd. of Hickory, NC, on March 22, 2024, alleging patent infringement.

International News uk – Post-Brexit border rules will come into effect on April 30, which will require many meat, milk and plant products from the EU to be physically checked at the border. However, businesses have described the plans as being in complete disarray and expressed concerns about the government's readiness for the regime. Want more news on customs and international trade? Sign up for our weekly photo shoot! Print Share this story, choose your platform! Similar posts

