International
Emergency exit slide falls from Delta flight. What the airline says happened after takeoff in NYC
NEW YORK – An emergency exit slide “separated” from a Delta Airlines flight, prompting an emergency return to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday morning.
Flight 520 to Los Angeles took off from JFK this morning. It returned safely around 8:35 a.m. “after the crew reported a vibration,” according to the FAA.
The crew noticed an indicator light in connection with the starboard emergency exit and heard a sound coming from near the starboard wing, Delta said.
They declared a state of emergency and came back landing safely. The interaction between the pilot and an air traffic controller was captured by LiveATC.net.
“Delta 520 looking for help?” said an air traffic controller.
“Delta 520, negative. Thanks for helping bring us back,” the pilot said.
“520 turn right on Bravo for the hotel and let ground know where you're going,” the controller said.
“Since nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and our people, Delta flight crews applied their extensive training and followed procedures to return to JFK. We appreciate their professionalism and our customers' patience with the delay on their travels,” Delta said in a statement. “After the aircraft landed safely and proceeded to a gate, it was noted that the emergency slide had separated from the aircraft. Delta is fully supporting recovery efforts and will cooperate fully with the investigation.”
The aircraft is now out of service and is being evaluated.
There were 176 passengers and seven crew members on board Boeing 767. Passengers were able to continue their journey on another plane.
It's just the latest in a recent series of disturbing incidents involving aircraft. In January, a Boeing jet had a door plug fly through the air, sparking investigations. Earlier this month, an airplane engine cover fell in Denver during rise and a recent the close call with John F. Kennedy almost involved multiple planes.
