



In an effort to foster innovation and collaboration in the field of creative pedagogy, PRME and oikos International have partnered to host a new cohort of LEAP researchersan oikos program for the shared personal and professional development of early career researchers.

Comprised of master's, doctoral and postdoctoral researchers, as well as educators specializing in sustainability, this group boasts a diverse representation, with 64 individuals coming from 42 different nationalities. Chosen for their commitment to advancing their understanding of creativity and pedagogy in the context of sustainable development, participants are poised to embark on an enriching journey of shared learning and collaboration.

The LEAP Research Group, designed to cultivate connections and facilitate shared learning, will undergo an intensive 8-month program facilitated by oikos International and PRME Impactful Five (i5) the project. Through monthly online sessions, participants will co-create their own learning experiences, fostering a supportive environment for exploration and growth.

Central to the program's mission is the empowerment of early career researchers in addressing pressing sustainability challenges within the realms of economics and management. According to surveys of past LEAP cohorts, many early-career researchers find it difficult to pursue innovative, outside-the-box research addressing pressing sustainability challenges, particularly in these areas. The strategic partnership with i5 equips researchers to be better prepared to address these challenges. By applying the i5 characteristics of joy, meaning, social interaction, active engagement, and repetition, scholars leave the program with a more comprehensive skill set, enabling them to explore innovative solutions to complex problems and ultimately fostering a sense of responsibility and commitment to looking for responsible management. .

“Our goal is to inspire a new generation of leaders who are not only capable of understanding the deep connections of sustainable development, but are also equipped to lead transformative initiatives within their respective institutions,” noted Dr. Meredith Storey, Senior Manager of i5. the project.

Beyond developing individual skills, the LEAP Research Group aims to foster a community of change-makers, united in their commitment to embedding sustainability into the fabric of business and economic education. Participants will emerge from the program equipped not only with enhanced research skills, but also with a network of like-minded individuals ready to drive positive change on a global scale.

As the group embarks on this transformative journey, the collaboration between PRME and oikos International stands as a testament to the power of partnership in advancing sustainability education and research. With this group of LEAP scholars, a new chapter in the pursuit of sustainable development will unfold, fueled by the passion and dedication of its diverse participants.

Abir Sinno, ICN Business School Aleksandra Szlachcic, University of Economics and Business in Wroclaw Alex Lew Wen Jie, Chulalongkorn University Anna-Zo Herr, Heidelberg University Barah Al Shirawi, Franklin University Bhagwan Das, Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia Chantal Esperance, University of Nairobi Charlotte Griestop, Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development Christine Danner, Cologne University of Applied Sciences Claire Andaya, Cologne University of Applied Sciences Crespen (Cris) Ndlovu, University of the Free State Curtis Boodoo, University of Trinidad and Tobago Dushyanthi Wijethilake, Paris Cit University Ebru Metin, Tallinn University of Technology Edwin Alexander Growing Pepper, Cologne University of Applied Sciences Florian Grossmann, UPC Barcelona Francesca Hector, Liverpool John Moores/ Alef Trust Hasnain Afzal, University of Padua Ijeoma Priscilla UGUANYI, Hong Kong Metropolitan University Irie Ewers, University of Louisville Isabel Wolf-Gillespie, Stellenbosch University Jackie Colmar, Harvard University, Extension School James Prez, University of La Sabana Joana Ramanauskait, Kaunas University of Technology Joseph Cossey, KU Leuven Juan Andrade Rivera, Cologne University of Applied Sciences Keerthi Police, ICFAI Hyderabad Business School Konstantinos Ploutarchou, University of Nicosia (UNIC) Lamin N. Sanneh, University of Graz Laura Maria Rodriguez Uribe, University of Leeds Leah Moehlig, Harvard University Maiwand Qayomi, Paris Cit University Maria Ktt, Tallinn University of Technology, TalTech Mariam Farid, German University in Cairo (GUC) Marina Schmitz, IEDC-Bled School of Management Mehdi Mansour, University Paris Cit Mohammad Hasan Senan, ICN Business School, France Mona Al Dana, American University of Beirut + Arab University of Beirut Muhammad Faisal, University of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Naomi Larasati, University of Sussex Ojus Tyagi, South Asian University Oussama Chaabouni, University of Leeds Rahman Abdyrakhman Sulaimanov, University of Notre Dame Roberto Ruiz, Cologne University of Applied Sciences Sachin Gulati, Indian Business School (Recently Completed Qualification) Sadie Walton, Liverpool John Moores University Saja Al Addasi, Cologne University of Applied Sciences Sinha Salon, Birla Institute of Management Technology, Gr Noida Sarah Williams, Liverpool John Moores University, UK Simone Cornelsen, FGV – Fundao Getlio Vargas Sinead Mellett, University of Limerick Stefano Turrini, University of Wuppertal (PhD application in progress) Tatjana Minulla, HSBA Hamburg School of Business Administration & Technical University Berlin Thrse Peterschmitt, TH Kln Tracey Edwards, University of the West Indies, Mona, Kingston, Jamaica Vera Betz, Catholic University of Eichstätt-Ingolstadt Victoria Yavorskaya, University of Graz Vinayak Sharma, University of Exeter, UK Virginie Cauderay, University of Potsdam Yash Arya, Graduate Institute of Geneva (IHEID) Youmna Soliman El-Sherbiny, German University in Cairo (GUC) Yuri Rezende Tavares, Cologne University of Applied Sciences Yusuf Armayau, Bayero University Kano Yuxi Zhao, Concordia University

