Ordination of the UA priest

We used ChatGPT to name my mom and dads new puppy. They adopted a second dog, a friend for their new dachshund, and we wanted a name that matched Olive. We went to OpenAI and within minutes we were set up with Pepper.

Pepper and Olive are now the most shouted names around the house in my mom and dads empty nest. Thanks, ChatGPT.

It was a handy little tool, basically a revival of the Ask Jeeves of the early Internet days, except instead of an animatronic butler serving up web pages, it was like messaging a very formal friend.

The next day, just out of curiosity, I got on ChatGPT and said: Tell me about the Eucharist.

This was the answer they gave me:





Not too weak, I thought to myself. If I were just a generally curious individual looking for the very basic facts and simplified introduction to the Eucharist, those three short paragraphs were as good a place to start as anything else.

And that's what I considered it to be: a starting place. ChatGPT was simply a tool, like a chat search engine that provided the same answers I could have found if I had clicked on actual web pages, giving me the information in a digestible and simple format.

I don't think this, in itself as a technology, is that bad. I went to YouTube to watch a video on how to fix my refrigerator's ice maker. I've read articles that explain complex geopolitical conflicts, so I can get the basic facts. I've asked my friends to give me an overview of the one thing they care about and are most knowledgeable about. My husband asked ChatGPT to give him practice questions for his principal certification exam so he could study.

Can AI software, in the form of a chatbot or animated character, exist on the same plane—a place where information can be gathered, basic learning can happen? So I think.

But then, Catholic Twitter rose against that mass AI chatbot technology this week, like Catholic Answersan apologetic apostle who has introduced the market to easily digestible answers to apologetic and theological questions, presented their latest creation: Fr. Justin.

Named after Saint Justin Martyr, an early Church father who is considered the patron saint of apologetics, this 3D AI character (who looks remarkably like an old 'Prince Charming' from the Shrek movies, in a clerical collar) engages with users back and forth to answer questions on Catholic issues in an engaging way. A win-win, right? Don't type the question into the search bar and read an old article by Jimmy Akin or Trent Horn! Chat with the 3D AI priest, who will answer your questions in turn, as if you were old friends just catching up after Sunday mass.

Catholic Answers was quick to make something very clear in their initial announcement of their new technology: the parson character was on purpose. The priests are distinctly, clearly Catholic, and so this is undoubtedly a Catholic creation and source. Who else but Catholics would create a 3D AI priest, after all? This honors the true priests, Catholic Answers said.

Father HE seems to be a mix of all the really good stuff, available, just waiting for people to ask questions of the real Father in your parish at any time, doesn't he?! Right?! Go to Fr fake. Justin, you don't even have to worry about Father being too busy. John or there were three funerals in one week Fr. Joe or emphasizes about his preaching for days Fr. Tom. No no, just keep going Catholic Answers last application, ask the AI ​​priest to help you understand the order of the sacraments or the reality of transubstantiation or why your annulment was denied. Hell be there, day or night, on call, ready to engage WITH YOU!

Catholic Twitter jumped, as they are wont to do. Within hours, hundreds of tweets and replies were posted, most of which quickly declared that this was something no one was looking for, much less looking for, a solution to a problem that didn't seem to exist. The search function was activated Catholic Answers not enough? Was anyone really thinking: You know what would make this apologetic website better? An animated robot with an encyclopedic knowledge of Church teaching, but no heart, soul, or even brain.

Apologetics, in itself, is interesting not only because of its factual information. It is interesting, even life-changing, when presented in a pastoral way. I understand that these two words often do not go hand in hand. Apologetics lies on one side of an ideological corridor, pastoral approaches on the other. But actually, when things of faith are taught in a humane, loving, gentle way, things (however difficult) become easier to understand, and ultimately, something one wants to believe.

Can Fr. Perhaps Justin will be a starting point for people to ask that initial question, get the basic information, and then encourage someone to go seek the real Father, however surrounded and busy? Yes, I have no doubt that this can absolutely happen. Can Fr. Justin be a resource in a theology class, students using AI technology to dig into a topic, do some research, maybe engage with each other? Maybe. I think I would have welcomed that technology when I was in the classroom a decade ago.

But even if it turns out to be useful, even if Catholic Answers He quickly clarified that this can never be a substitute for real counsel from a real priest and is just one of the many tools they have offered to curious Catholics hoping to understand apologetics, I still question the need for it to exist her.

In a world increasingly online and seemingly disconnected from reality, where phones are never off and screens catch our eyes seemingly everywhere, could the Church and its wealth of teachings be the place where we still study, learn and come to understand things, the old way?

This is not a plea for anything to be online, or an order to kill technology. Technology helps, I think, far more than it hurts. But technology is still just that: technology. It's different. The phone, no matter how addicting, is still just a glowing screen. It may absorb me and draw my attention to the screen, but it is clearly, without a doubt, not a person. It is an object. One thing. The video on television, with recorded faces and voices, is a capture of human beings saying something meaningful but with whom I cannot converse. They are registered. I'm consuming the record. Hopefully it will then lead me to engage with someone in real time, beyond the recording.

An AI father, speaking again, responding in a robotic but ultimately perhaps more human way, is a blurring of the lines between technology that is meant to be other and external. In some ways, it's an attempt to humanize technology. To take technology and make it popular. Packaging the answers in what appears to be an attractive way, but in the end, is tricking us into not going further or asking more. The false father answered him. I'm fine with that.

for her Catholic Answers credit, they are trying to make apologetics attractive. An AI character dressed as a priest and answering questions in a technically correct way is sure to help people want to learn the faith, right?

Well, maybe we should realize that apologetics, when taught pastorally by people to people in human relationships, is attractive enough, no bearded robot priest needed.

Katie Prejean McGrady is an author, speaker and host of The Katie McGrady Show on Sirius XM The Catholic Channel and a regular contributor to La Croix International. She lives, works and writes from Lake Charles, Louisiana.