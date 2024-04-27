



MOSCOW (AP) A Mexican film won the top prize Friday at the Moscow International Film Festival, which took place after major Western studios boycotted the Russian market and as Russia's war in Ukraine passes into the third year. Shame, a film directed by Miguel Salgado and co-produced by Mexico and Qatar, was the top-rated film at the festival, which began in 1935 and has been held annually since 1999. This year's edition included more than 240 films from 56 countries. In his victory speech, Salgado hailed the festival as one of the most important in the world, adding that he was delighted to see his film, a thriller, being screened so widely and that it was a great gift to see so many many people affected by it. The festival's program director Ivan Kudryavtsev told the state news agency ITAR-Tass that more than half of the entries this year came from countries whose governments are considered unfriendly to Russia. After Russia sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022, major studios in the United States and many European countries stopped distributing their films in Russia. The outage was a significant blow to Russian cinemas. Before the start of the conflict, the country's cinemas received about 70% of their revenue from Hollywood films, according to news reports. The festival program included several smaller films from the United States, including Hundreds of Beavers, billed as a supernatural tale of a 19th-century fur trapper's battle with animals, and Enter the Clones of Bruce about the films of the exploitation that followed the death of martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Films from other countries opposing the war in Ukraine include Romania, France, Italy and Germany. The head of the jury for the main prize of the festival, Golden St.

