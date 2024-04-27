When money gets tight | News, Sports, Jobs

International
I recently had one “urgent meeting” scheduled at one of the online universities where I work. This happened on April 1st, which made me doubt and on the one hand I thought, “what fun, a workplace that likes to joke around and have fun”and on the other hand, “Oh shit, we're closing”. I was only half right.
First, it wasn't a joke meeting like I had hoped, second, we're not closing, (yet), but the meeting was to inform us that instead of getting paid on our usual payday, we'd have to wait a month to get a two-week checkup, and then another three weeks for a two-week checkup, and then a month to “catch up”. It's been tweaked a bit where we'll get two checks on April 30th, but then not again until mid-June, yes June.
Fortunately, for me, this job is only 25% of my overall income, I will survive, (I have done another course at another university, I hope that balances it out), but my colleagues will struggle since it is 100% of their income. This got me thinking, how poor is poor in your view?
I've been bankrupt, I've had failed marriages and failed businesses, nothing bothers me anymore.
I gave my bosses some short-term crisis survival tips to pass on to colleagues that I've had to use in the past when the fan kicked in.
The first is to check with your debtors to see if you have one “pass a payment” option. Often on loans and credit cards if you have perfect payments for 12 consecutive months they will allow it.
Second, there is a time limit on mortgages, usually 10 days, but then it can be later, and if under 30 days you will only get an assessed penalty.
Finally, really look at what you've put your money into. For me there was fast food money in my truck, about $18 in the arm rest, (gone now, no need to look). Then there was the fun for me, the change jar. I have an app on my phone that helps me identify and know what coins are worth. I found a penny worth $500 and overall I had over $100 in coins to turn in for folding money.
Part of being an Upnorthminimalist is that I don't spend a lot of money outside of a few meals at the gas station, (thanks Kwik Trip) and gas, minimal groceries (I stocked up quarterly at Sam's Club), and various other small expenses. But what is it like to be poor, and as I'm sure some of you are wondering, have I ever been poor. The answer to that is yes.
As a kid I remember making ketchup and hamburger sandwiches as well as Miracle Whip sandwiches and bread. Ragu was the one and only sauce to rule the roost, it was for spaghetti, lasagna and goulash. Ramen was for dinner, (and still is, a poor man's meal that I still enjoy), and of course the chef and I were friends, Boy-R-Dee that is, and I still enjoy a variety of those meals. canned mini ravioli are my favorite.
But what is it like to be even poorer? When I was 18, I was living alone, working part-time at Kramer's gas station. I ate government cheese, potatoes, eggs, and any other free or cheap food I could find, or just didn't eat. To me when the cupboards are bare, then you are poor. I see articles online of people saying they only have “$300 for two weeks”, this is not poor. Poor is when you have to choose which utility bill will be late or not paid that month.
Life changes can take us by surprise, make us struggle to survive. The key when life knocks you down, you have to get back up, don't back down, life doesn't like that, but get up this too shall pass. Happy spring everyone, plant some plants and make your camping plans, take care.
