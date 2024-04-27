Sac International Airport opens call for artists





Samson” the strange stacks of luggage located in Terminal A baggage claim. Two of the most beloved visuals at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) are pieces of public art: “Leap,” the giant red rabbit leaping through the glass ceiling of Terminal B, and “the strange stacks of luggage located in Terminal A baggage claim. Sacramento County is now inviting artists and artist teams residing in the United States to submit their qualifications for four major public art projects at SMF. This call is for the first four artwork opportunities, with artwork budgets ranging from $500,000 to $1.75 million. The four projects are part of the $1.3 billion expansion program, collectively known as SMForward, that will reshape SMF to accommodate anticipated passenger growth. The SMForward expansion represents a historic opportunity to integrate the arts into the traveler experience while reinforcing and contributing to the identity of the Sacramento region. The art on display at our airport is loved by the millions of travelers we serve,” said Cindy Nichol, Director of Airports. We are inspired by this historic opportunity to commission new large-scale public art and hope that artists will be inspired. just as much from the opportunities here.” The three main opportunities for art will be on the new pedestrian walkway, which will open this summer and connect Terminal B and Concourse B. As travelers pass between Terminal B ticketing and Concourse B security and gates, the pedestrian walkway entrances on either side hold key positions for artwork to welcome guests. As portals to the next stage in a traveler's journey, these sites can use attractive visuals to draw them forward. This call also includes artwork for the exterior of a new garage, a canvas with five possible art locations. The new garage will have approximately 5,500 parking spaces, will be six stories tall and will be visible to travelers from nearly a quarter mile away as they approach the Terminal B entrance by car. Artists can apply for one or more of these projects. The deadline for submissions is May 7, 2024.

Applications can be completed online here.

