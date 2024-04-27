Three-and-a-half years after Brexit, are border controls finally here? | International trade

When Michael Gove announced the first delay to post-Brexit controls on plant and animal products coming into the UK from the EU, he was keen to make one thing clear.

Although we understand that many in the frontier industry and many businesses have invested time and energy to be ready on time, and indeed we in government were confident that we would be ready on time, said the then minister for the cabinet officewe have heard from businesses that have gone strong that they need more time to prepare.

That was in March 2021. Three years and four delays later, Tuesday will finally bring those checks. Or will it happen?

This time there are question marks on the readiness of the government. In a leaked presentation seen by Financial TimesThe Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) outlined a plan to phase in the controls, with physical inspections initially set to zero for all but the highest-risk products.

The government hit back, insisting checks would begin on April 30, but indicated they would focus on the highest-risk products first and increase checks on other goods in a reasonable and controlled manner.

MPs want an explanation, writing to Defra last week to say this appears to be a sixth delay in implementing the [plant and animal products] import checks on all but the name.

of watchdog understands that the inspection process will begin with more intelligence-led checks, focusing first on the highest-risk products across all categories. This would see cargoes selected for inspection based on factors such as the country of origin and the company sending them, and any additional information on certain products coming through the border. Enforcement levels will also be adjusted based on commodity compatibility and outage levels.

Some suppliers have struggled to find vets to do the checks or have simply turned their backs on UK supply, not wanting to deal with the added red tape

This is a downgrade from the stated plan, which aimed to control between 1% and 30% of medium-risk goods, including meat, cheese, eggs and fish, from April 30, and 100% of high-risk goods, which include crops and animals alive. The government said it intended to build up to this level of controls, but has yet to give a timeline.

This second phase of post-Brexit border policy, called the border objective operating model (BTOM), is designed to mirror the controls the EU introduced on UK imports shortly after the country left the single market in January 2021.

The first phase, which began at the end of January this year, required importers of most meat, dairy and plants to provide health certificates for the products before they entered the UK. This has already created problems for some importers.

Not only has it added extra costs to orders that certificates can cost up to £200 per product line, but some suppliers have struggled to find vets to carry out checks or have simply turned their backs on UK supply, not wanting to deal with the added bureaucracy. . The result has been gaps in some food shelves.

The transition to physical controls will be more destructive. The inspections will include some trucks being held at the border. When the EU began to control imports in 2021, UK exporters were left counting their cost container of rotting flesh in European ports. The government has said the checks will increase the country's biosecurity and protect farmers and the country's food security from costly diseases.

State World Trade Organization rules that the UK's trade borders with the EU should be aligned with those with the rest of the world so as not to give the bloc a trading advantage.

But trade will be more costly. The government itself has admitted that businesses will have to pay 330 million a year, which could add 0.2% to food inflation over three years. A recent Allianz Trade report put the cost at up to 2 billion, with a 0.2% increase in headline national inflation.

Ministers insist that a phase-in of physical checks was the plan all along, but businesses have told them off watchdog it was news to them.

So while we may not be about to see long backlogs or piles of rotting meat at the border, if history is anything to go by, it won't be the smoothest or fastest move toward a fully biosecure border.