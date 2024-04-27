International
Three-and-a-half years after Brexit, are border controls finally here? | International trade
When Michael Gove announced the first delay to post-Brexit controls on plant and animal products coming into the UK from the EU, he was keen to make one thing clear.
Although we understand that many in the frontier industry and many businesses have invested time and energy to be ready on time, and indeed we in government were confident that we would be ready on time, said the then minister for the cabinet officewe have heard from businesses that have gone strong that they need more time to prepare.
That was in March 2021. Three years and four delays later, Tuesday will finally bring those checks. Or will it happen?
This time there are question marks on the readiness of the government. In a leaked presentation seen by Financial TimesThe Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) outlined a plan to phase in the controls, with physical inspections initially set to zero for all but the highest-risk products.
The government hit back, insisting checks would begin on April 30, but indicated they would focus on the highest-risk products first and increase checks on other goods in a reasonable and controlled manner.
MPs want an explanation, writing to Defra last week to say this appears to be a sixth delay in implementing the [plant and animal products] import checks on all but the name.
of watchdog understands that the inspection process will begin with more intelligence-led checks, focusing first on the highest-risk products across all categories. This would see cargoes selected for inspection based on factors such as the country of origin and the company sending them, and any additional information on certain products coming through the border. Enforcement levels will also be adjusted based on commodity compatibility and outage levels.
This is a downgrade from the stated plan, which aimed to control between 1% and 30% of medium-risk goods, including meat, cheese, eggs and fish, from April 30, and 100% of high-risk goods, which include crops and animals alive. The government said it intended to build up to this level of controls, but has yet to give a timeline.
This second phase of post-Brexit border policy, called the border objective operating model (BTOM), is designed to mirror the controls the EU introduced on UK imports shortly after the country left the single market in January 2021.
The first phase, which began at the end of January this year, required importers of most meat, dairy and plants to provide health certificates for the products before they entered the UK. This has already created problems for some importers.
Not only has it added extra costs to orders that certificates can cost up to £200 per product line, but some suppliers have struggled to find vets to carry out checks or have simply turned their backs on UK supply, not wanting to deal with the added bureaucracy. . The result has been gaps in some food shelves.
The transition to physical controls will be more destructive. The inspections will include some trucks being held at the border. When the EU began to control imports in 2021, UK exporters were left counting their cost container of rotting flesh in European ports. The government has said the checks will increase the country's biosecurity and protect farmers and the country's food security from costly diseases.
State World Trade Organization rules that the UK's trade borders with the EU should be aligned with those with the rest of the world so as not to give the bloc a trading advantage.
But trade will be more costly. The government itself has admitted that businesses will have to pay 330 million a year, which could add 0.2% to food inflation over three years. A recent Allianz Trade report put the cost at up to 2 billion, with a 0.2% increase in headline national inflation.
Ministers insist that a phase-in of physical checks was the plan all along, but businesses have told them off watchdog it was news to them.
So while we may not be about to see long backlogs or piles of rotting meat at the border, if history is anything to go by, it won't be the smoothest or fastest move toward a fully biosecure border.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/apr/27/three-and-a-bit-years-after-brexit-are-border-checks-finally-here
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google releases new speaking practice feature to improve English speaking skills | Technology News
- Three-and-a-half years after Brexit, are border controls finally here? | International trade
- The former judge has reacted to Pecker's testimony at Trump's trial
- Another earthquake? Small earthquake in New Jersey recorded near Gladstone on Saturday – NBC New York
- Imran Khan approves talks with establishment and political forces
- Trump on trial: what we learned from David Peckers' testimony | US News
- India election: Modi and rivals trade accusations as voter turnout plummets in second phase | India Elections 2024
- Hasto claims PDIP branch administrators rejected Jokowi-Megawati meeting
- Downtown will soon add an arcade bar to the entertainment list | News
- Boys hockey: Josh Meyers makes difficult decision to step down as Alexandria head coach – Alexandria Echo Press
- Five hot fashion shows for summer in Paris
- Investing in early stage startups around the world