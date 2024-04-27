District students currently compete in the VEX | World Championships News, Sports, Jobs

The World Championship is underway.

A group of Warren County School District students are working on the qualifying round of the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

The team includes Lincoln Olsen, Liam Ferry, Donald Anderson, Mason Moore, Mateo Madril and Philip Nickerson as well as advisor Arthur Anderson.

They called themselves “Team 52575C -“I can't pronounce that!”

VEX Robotics is a worldwide competition and all participants who participate are given the same kit to work with.

Not only do they have to build the robot, but they also have to detail the construction steps and will be grilled about this process by the judges at the competitions.

This year's game is called “Over-under.” Each team's robots must move items around the course, scoring

points by carrying – or placing them under – obstacles.

Each match lasts two minutes. The first 15 seconds require the bot to be coded to function on its own. The last hour 1:45 is controlled by the driver.

The run began Thursday night when the team dropped its first game 78-64 before rebounding with a 120-57 victory Friday morning. The team was paired with a team from Akron, Oh. in that match against a pair from Ireland China.

They then dropped their next two games before partnering a team from Texas to win against teams from Puerto Rico and Canada.

Two more qualifiers were scheduled for later in the day on Friday, in addition to two more on Saturday morning.

As of Friday afternoon, the team was ranked 20th out of 82 teams overall.

They are in the science division with nine other teams from countries including Ireland, Switzerland, China and Ivory Coast.

It has been a months-long effort with local and regional competitions. A second-place finish at the Pennsylvania Western Championships last month punched their ticket to Texas.

