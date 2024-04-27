Global: UN Special Rapporteur right to raise human rights concerns about carbon markets





Responding to the call by the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples to consider a moratorium on carbon markets, Amnesty International's Adviser on Indigenous Rights, Chris Chapman, said: The UN Special Rapporteur is right to raise human rights concerns about the operation of carbon markets. Polluters can use them to offset rather than reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by buying carbon credits for schemes involving indigenous peoples' lands. These schemes do little or nothing to benefit indigenous peoples and in some cases actively undermine their rights. The system of carbon markets has inadequate protections of human rights and the environment, leaving it open to abuse and providing the fossil fuel industry and other major polluters with a mechanism to continue their harmful activities. The system of carbon markets has insufficient protection of human rights and the environment, leaving it open to abuse. Chris Chapman, Amnesty International's Indigenous Rights Adviser Strong safeguards, including an effective complaints mechanism, are required to ensure that carbon markets do not become an obstacle to the climate action we need to ensure the protection of the planet and human rights. Governments are legally bound to ensure that their actions or those of companies operating in their territories do not violate the rights of indigenous peoples on their lands, whose consent must be obtained for projects on their lands. Amnesty International believes that the only real answer to truly curbing greenhouse gas emissions is a complete, rapid, fair and financed phase-out of fossil fuels and a just transition to renewable energy in line with human rights , accessible to all. Background Carbon markets and carbon trading systems allow polluters to buy carbon credits, issued for areas of land protected from development or exploitation, but there are concerns that many projects do not lead to real emissions reductions. UN guidelines for regulating carbon markets are under discussion, and whether adopted at this year's COP29pilot projects under these guidelines could start as early as January 2025. Francisco Cal Tzay, the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples this week said that a moratorium on carbon markets could be a solution to prevent abuses of the rights of indigenous peoples.

