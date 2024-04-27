An increasingly acrimonious split between the SNP and the Greens has delivered even more Scottish Parliament seats to Keir Starmer, Labor figures believe, amid a desperate fight by First Minister Humza Yousaf to hang on to power.

Yousaf has already refused to rule out a Holyrood election as he faces damaging no-confidence motions this week. On Saturday he wrote to the leaders of Scottish political parties in an attempt to find common ground after his decision to end a coalition with the Scottish Greens that had supported his government. Yousaf claimed it would be a bad choice for the Greens to support a motion of no confidence in his minority government.

However, hopes are rising among Labor insiders that the fallout between the SNP and the Greens could have serious ramifications for the next general election in Westminster. They believe the split could damage any prospect of the Greens helping the SNP by not running a candidate in some seats or soft-pedaling during the election to help their former coalition partners.

This could bring more seats into play for Labor if the SNP vote is crushed. The two parties were very cooperative, a source said. There was always the risk that, in a UK general election, there would be some areas where the Greens might not stand to help the SNP stand. It is clear that this will not happen now. Such a splintering of the coalition could help Labor in some places.

Insiders said there could be repercussions in key locations around Glasgow. Labour's poll performance has also seen the party's ambitions rise. She now hopes to be competitive in places such as East Renfrewshire, where she came third in the last election.

It comes with the still-unfolding fallout from Yousafs decision to end the SNP's historic coalition with the Greens. His fate may still depend on whether or not he is supported by the Alba Ash Regan parties. When she left the SNP, Yousaf described her departure as a great loss.

Her vote now could be decisive in future confidence votes against Yousaf and his government. The governing body of the pro-independence Alba party, led by former first minister Alex Salmond, is holding meetings this weekend to discuss future moves and how Regan will vote.

Alba Westminster leader Neale Hanvey said on Saturday that the party is not saying we will save Humza Yousaf, but is willing to listen to what he has to say.

He told Times Radio: We were not saying we were going to save Humza Yousaf. The situation Humza Yousaf has got himself into is his own business. And, you know, there's a range of views about whether he's going to be able to pull it off or whether he's already toast.

Hanvey added: We were willing to hear what he had to say, but we haven't come to any firm conclusions about whether we would support him or not.

Yousafs spokesman later dismissed as fantasy the idea that the prime minister would agree to an electoral pact with Alba to win her support.

With pressure on his building, Yousaf is now trying to build bridges with other political parties at Holyrood through a series of emergency meetings at his official residence.

Yousaf plans to meet each group at Bute House in Edinburgh to discuss how they can contribute constructively.

Yousaf has already opted not to resign following backlash over his decision to end the coalition deal with the Greens, which came after he decided to abandon the world's top party target to cut carbon emissions in Scotland by 75% by 2030. This provoked a rebellion by members of the Scottish Green party.

His future is now tied to the next two no-confidence votes tabled by Labor and the Tories. He said it would be a poor choice for the Scottish Greens to support such a motion.