Fairfax Co. High School students. compete for $20,000 in the international math competition





A team of students from the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology will soon head to New York City in hopes of winning $20,000 for their work in an international math competition.



Students from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology are among six teams that made it to the finals in the MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) Students from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology are among six teams that made it to the finals in the MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) A team of high school students from Fairfax County, Virginia, will soon be heading to New York City in hopes of winning $20,000 for their work in an international math competition. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology students are among six teams that made it to the finals MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge. "We're definitely going to be very excited," said Rishabh Prabhu, Virginia's team president. "We will go in confident and ready to do well." Overall, more than 600 teams in the US and UK submitted documents. The objective was to outline different ways that lawmakers could monitor and address the twin problems of homelessness and the lack of affordable housing. While the top team takes home a $20,000 prize, no one at this point will walk away empty-handed. The team from Thomas Jefferson will receive at least $5,000 for making it to the finals. They will present their findings on Monday to a panel of professional mathematicians in New York. "You get to interact with all the other finalists," said Laura Zhang, another student on the Thomas Jefferson team. "It's really interesting and eye-opening to see how other teams approach this issue, as we had our own take on it." Using mathematical modeling, students had to come up with solutions to real-world questions, putting together a 20-30 page paper detailing their process, models, and analysis. Specifically, students were tasked with studying two major cities in the US, Seattle, Washington and Albuquerque, New Mexico.goo They worked on models that predicted housing supply and the homeless population and turned their predictions into a public policy tool that lawmakers could use as a guide to where and how affordable housing should be built in those cities moving forward. Students were even told to account for other factors such as a natural disaster or an influx of migrants. "We think about which models to use and we collaborate together," Prabhu said. "We had to adapt our models to fit these different scenarios." The competition is a program from Philadelphia Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics and sponsored by MathWorks. It spotlights applied mathematics as a problem-solving tool and motivates students to consider careers in applied mathematics, computational and data sciences, and technical computing, according to their website.

