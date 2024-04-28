Governments close to agreement on package of amendments to International Health Regulations (2005)





At the eighth meeting of the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR), which was suspended yesterday until May 16, the States Parties to the IHR took a major step towards reaching agreement on the package of amendments that will are presented to the World Health Assembly, which is held from May 27 to June 1. The amendments, proposed by States Parties to the IHR in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen the international community's ability to detect and respond to pandemic threats, will be further discussed at the eighth meeting resumed on 16-17 May with a view to finalizing an agreed package for submission to the World Health Assembly in May for consideration and, if agreed, formal approval. “The International Health Regulations have been the cornerstone of global health security for decades, but the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the need to strengthen them in several areas to make them fit for purpose,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO. “Countries are seizing this historic opportunity to protect future generations from the impact of epidemics and pandemics, with a commitment to equality and solidarity.” This eighth meeting of the Working Group on IHR Amendments (WGIHR) began on April 22 and adjourned today. While the process is being held alongside the negotiations of the world's first pandemic agreement to strengthen global cooperation among governments to prepare for, prevent and respond to pandemics, at WGIHR8 it was proposed that two separate resolutions for the two processes submitted to the World Health Assembly. in May. Pandemic deal negotiations resume on April 29 and continue until May 10. During the eighth meeting of the WGIHR, substantial progress was made in finalizing the package of amendments as States Parties reached agreement on critical areas. WGIHR Co-Chair Dr Ashley Bloomfield said: “Working to strengthen our global defenses against public health emergencies and risks, through the adoption of a stronger set of International Health Regulations, reflects how the risks facing our highly interconnected world today, as well as recognition and readiness. of countries to ensure that their citizens are better protected.” WGIHR Co-Chair Dr Abdullah Assiri said the proposed changes to the IHR are easily implementable and recognize the importance of equity in ensuring an effective global response. “The COVID-19 pandemic showed the world that viruses of pandemic potential do not respect national borders,” said Dr Assiri. “Amendment of the International Health Regulations reflects the critical need to strengthen our collective defenses against current and future public health threats, so that people's health, societies and economies can be better protected, respecting and resolutely respecting the principle of national sovereignty.” The eighth meeting of the WGHIR will resume in a final two-day session May 16-17 to continue and conclude the work of the Working Group as mandated by the Health Assembly. The IHR has 196 States Parties, which include all 194 WHO Member States plus Liechtenstein and the Holy See. These Parties have led the process for changing the IHR. The regulations were negotiated under Article 21 of the WHO Constitution. Any amendment shall enter into force for all States Parties after a specified period, except for those which notify the Director-General of WHO of a rejection or reservation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/27-04-2024-governments-near-agreement-on-package-of-amendments-to-the-international-health-regulations-(2005) The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos