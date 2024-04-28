Dubai plans to move the busy international airport to a new $35 billion facility within 10 years





Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, will move its operations to the city-state's second airport in its southern desert within the next 10 years in a project worth around $35 billion, said its ruler on Sunday. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's announcement marks the latest chapter in his long-running carrier Emirates' post-coronavirus pandemic-based recovery of international travel. Plans have been on the books for years to move operations of the airport known as DXB to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai World Central, which had also been delayed by the fallout from the sheikhdom's 2009 economic crisis. We are building a new project for future generations, ensuring continuous and sustainable development for our children and their children in turn, Sheikh Mohammed said in an online statement. Dubai will be the world's airport, its port, its urban center and the new global hub. The announcement included computer images of the curved, white terminal reminiscent of traditional Bedouin tents of the Arabian Peninsula. The airport will include five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates, the announcement said. The airport now has only two runways, like Dubai International Airport. The financial health of carrier Emirates has served as a barometer for the worldwide aviation industry and the broader economic health of this city-state. Dubai and the airline quickly bounced back from the pandemic pushing ahead with tourism even as some countries emerged more slowly from their pandemic bed. The number of passengers flying through DXB increased last year beyond its 2019 total of 86.9 million passengers. Its annual traffic for 2019 was 86.3 million passengers. The airport had 89.1 million passengers in 2018, its busiest year ever before the pandemic, and 66 million passengers in 2022. Earlier in February, Dubai announced its best ever tourism figures, saying it expected 17.15 million international overnight visitors in 2023. Average hotel occupancy was around 77%. Its boom-and-bust real estate market remains on a hot streak, approaching all-time high valuations. But as passenger numbers skyrocketed, it again put new pressure on DXB's capacity, which remains hemmed in on all sides by residential neighborhoods and two major highways. Al Maktoum International Airport, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) away from DXB, opened in 2010 with one terminal. It served as a parking lot for Emirates' double-decker Airbus A380s and other aircraft during the pandemic and has slowly come back to life with cargo and private flights since then. It also hosts the biennial Dubai Airshow and has a large, empty desert into which to expand. The announcement by Sheikh Mohammed highlighted Dubai's plans to expand further south. Already, its upcoming Expo 2020 site has offered homes to buyers. As we build an entire city around the airport in southern Dubai, the housing demand for a million people will follow, Dubai's ruler said. It will host the world's leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors. However, financial pressures have stopped the movement in the past. Dubai's 2009 financial crisis, triggered by the Great Recession, forced Abu Dhabi to provide the city-state with a $20 billion bailout. Meanwhile, the city-state is still trying to recover from the heaviest rainfall ever recorded in the UAE, which disrupted flights and trade for days.

