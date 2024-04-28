International
Orca escape from ocean from BC lagoon will be talked about for generations, First Nation says
The escape of an orphaned killer whale calf from a remote Vancouver Island tidal lagoon where it had been stranded for more than a month is likely to spell trouble for First Nations in Canada, according to those involved in the rescue.
The orca has been the focus of intensive rescue efforts since March 23, when its pregnant mother became stranded on a rocky beach and died near the bridge in the small inlet near the community of Zeballos, BC, more than 450 kilometers northwest of Victoria.
The calf, nicknamed Brave Little Hunter by First Nations, chose a “clear, calm, star-filled night” around 2:30 a.m. PT to swim under a bridge and down the inlet, according to a joint statement from Ehattesaht. and Nuchatlaht First Nations.
“It's been a joyous day, a truly joyous day,” Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John said at a news conference. “I'm really ecstatic how things turned out today. There was a lot of anticipation for this moment for the last five weeks.”
The young orca's behavior changed almost the moment it passed under the bridge and headed for the open ocean, said Paul Cottrell, a marine mammal coordinator with the Department of Fisheries.
“We were just amazed at how quickly this animal's behavior changed when it went from shallow inlets, where it was confined, to these open inlets that are very deep,” he said.
“Her demeanor, her acoustics changed. She actually quickly left the ship and moved into Esperanza Inlet and really left the group.”
Cottrell, who has been in Zeballos since last month working with the First Nations area on a rescue plan, said he is confident the young orca will survive and find his family.
“It was just a great feeling to know that we gave her a great chance,” he said. “Now it's up to her and we're very confident she'll meet her pod.”
Cottrell, who has worked on numerous whale rescues off the BC coast, described Friday's events as “one of the best experiences” of his life.
The orca calf, estimated to be around two years old, was seen kicking and playing near the end of the lagoon bridge for much of Thursday evening, but only a few people were there to witness its escape as it swam away under the bridge, John said. in an interview.
“My daughter Ashley was there,” John said. “She was really happy. It was like 3 [a.m.] in the morning when she had gone to the other side and they went to meet her on the other side in the Zodiac.”
Four members of Ehattesaht and neighboring Nuchatlaht First Nation, Rob John, Judea Smith, Victoria Wells and Ashley John, were in a small inflatable boat Thursday night and early Friday and managed to lure the killer whale calf out of the lagoon by threw her sea lion. Meat.
Cottrell said there were concerns the young whale could become stranded on the same rocky beach where its mother died at high tide, but the orca swam towards the bridge and left the lagoon.
“We watched it all night,” he said. “We were worried last night that she might live on the rope. What an amazing adventure this has been. There have been many ups and downs, given the death of the mother and the orphaned calf and figuring out the best way to approached the situation”.
The Department of Fisheries will work with First Nations, whale watchers, researchers and boaters to monitor the whereabouts of the extended family of orca calf killer whales, Cottrell said.
The last reported sighting of Bigg's killer whales was more than two weeks ago in the Barkley Sound area, southwest of Zeballo, near Ucluelet, about 290 kilometers northwest of Victoria.
The rescue team will continue to monitor the young orca's whereabouts, her condition and whether she is able to be reunited with her family, Cottrell said.
Marine mammal experts and independent whale scientists have said the young orca's chances of surviving in the open ocean and being reunited with extended family members are good.
Ehattesaht said the orca journey will become part of the fabric of Indigenous people across Canada, reinforcing their deep connections between the spirit world, the animal world and the people who remain on the land and waters.
“Events like these have a deeper meaning and the time of her passing will be thought about, talked about and felt for generations to come,” Ehattesaht said.
John said the orca's departure from the lagoon is bittersweet for him as it comes on the anniversary of his daughter Kayla's violent death 20 years ago.
“Actually, for me today is the anniversary of my daughter's death, so I'm trying to preserve myself at the moment,” he said. “It's been a tough process for me of course with the whale thing coming up 20 years today. It's kind of meaningful to me. Nobody has to own it but me.”
