Lobster season opens in southeast PEI on cold but 'beautiful' day





The spring lobster fishery opened in the southeastern part of Prince Edward Island a day late Saturday, while the northern part that was scheduled to open Monday will be delayed at least a day. Jeff Bell and other fishermen in Lobster Fishing Area 26A in Murray Harbor loaded their boats and headed into the Northumberland Strait before 6 a.m. to set their traps. Bell, in his 43rd year as captain of his boat, said it was cold with frost on his boat, but still “beautiful out there.” “I couldn't ask for a better day,” Bell said. Airika Pollard says the Murray Harbor fishing community is “really nice to be around.” (Stacey Janzer/CBC) The fishery was scheduled to open on Friday but was pushed back a day due to strong winds in the strait. Fishermen will take a day off on Sunday before heading out to haul their traps on Monday, weather permitting. The call has already been made to delay the opening in area 24 of the lobster fishery on the island's north coast due to the forecast, according to a Facebook post by the PEI Fishermen's Association. A meeting is scheduled for Monday at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update. A lobster boat loaded with traps heads for the Northumberland Strait. (Ken Linton/CBC) Airika Pollard, a nurse at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, was at the Murray Harbor scene helping her brother and father bait traps. “For us it's a family business,” Pollard said. “You always want to help and also the community around the pier is really nice to be around.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-setting-day-murray-harbour-1.7187195 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos