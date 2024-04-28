Some Insiders Invest in Compass Minerals International Flagging Positive News

Usually, when an insider buys stock, it may not be a monumental event. But when many insiders are buying as they did in the case of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP), which sends a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what a company's directors have done, we think it makes perfect sense to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The last 12 months of insider transactions at Compass Minerals International

Over the past year, we can see that the largest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Joseph Reece for $106,000 of shares, about $21.24 per share. So it's clear that an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (which is US$13.04). It is quite possible that they will regret the purchase, but it is more likely that they will be bullish on the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for the shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at prices above current prices, because that suggests they see the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the past twelve months, Compass Minerals International insiders were buying but not selling shares. The average purchase price was about US$23.55. This is nice to see as it implies that insiders can see value around current prices. The chart below shows domestic transactions (by companies and individuals) over the past year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, the individual and the date!

domestic-commercial volume

Does Compass Minerals International boast high insider ownership?

Another way to test the fit between a company's executives and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I think it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, insiders own $4.3 million worth of Compass Minerals International shares, or about 0.8% of the company. However, it is possible that insiders may have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We consider this fairly low internal ownership.

So what does this data suggest for international Compass Minerals insiders?

The fact that there have been no internal transactions of Compass Minerals International of late certainly does not concern us. However, our analysis of transactions over the past year is encouraging. While we have no concerns about insider transactions, we would be more comfortable if they owned more shares of Compass Minerals International. In addition to knowledge of the insider transactions taking place, it is useful to identify the risks facing Compass Minerals International. While conducting our analysis, we found that Compass Minerals International has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions only with direct interests, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

