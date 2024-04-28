International
Some Insiders Invest in Compass Minerals International Flagging Positive News
Usually, when an insider buys stock, it may not be a monumental event. But when many insiders are buying as they did in the case of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP), which sends a positive message to the company's shareholders.
While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what a company's directors have done, we think it makes perfect sense to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.
Check out our latest analysis for Compass Minerals International
The last 12 months of insider transactions at Compass Minerals International
Over the past year, we can see that the largest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Joseph Reece for $106,000 of shares, about $21.24 per share. So it's clear that an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (which is US$13.04). It is quite possible that they will regret the purchase, but it is more likely that they will be bullish on the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for the shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at prices above current prices, because that suggests they see the stock as good value, even at a higher price.
In the past twelve months, Compass Minerals International insiders were buying but not selling shares. The average purchase price was about US$23.55. This is nice to see as it implies that insiders can see value around current prices. The chart below shows domestic transactions (by companies and individuals) over the past year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, the individual and the date!
Compass Minerals International is not the only stock that domestic buyers. For those who want to find winning investments THIS free list of growing companies with recent insider acquisitions may be just the ticket.
Does Compass Minerals International boast high insider ownership?
Another way to test the fit between a company's executives and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I think it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, insiders own $4.3 million worth of Compass Minerals International shares, or about 0.8% of the company. However, it is possible that insiders may have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We consider this fairly low internal ownership.
So what does this data suggest for international Compass Minerals insiders?
The fact that there have been no internal transactions of Compass Minerals International of late certainly does not concern us. However, our analysis of transactions over the past year is encouraging. While we have no concerns about insider transactions, we would be more comfortable if they owned more shares of Compass Minerals International. In addition to knowledge of the insider transactions taking place, it is useful to identify the risks facing Compass Minerals International. While conducting our analysis, we found that Compass Minerals International has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.
Of course Compass Minerals International may not be the best stock to buy. So you might want to check this out free collection of high quality companies.
For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions only with direct interests, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.
Have comments on this article? Worried about content? CONTACT with us directly. Alternatively, email the editorial team at (at) justwallst.com.
This article from Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take into account your financial objectives or situation. We aim to bring you focused long-term analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not include the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/several-insiders-invested-compass-minerals-135422450.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prince Harry will return to Britain next month
- HBCU football players left out of NFL draft. But these players still signed with teams
- Some Insiders Invest in Compass Minerals International Flagging Positive News
- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes the Indonesian island of Java
- Pakistan's ruling coalition criticizes Imran Khan's party for advocating talks with army
- GT vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Will Jacks 100 helps Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans by 9 wickets | Cricket News
- Foreign Minister attends Riyadh meeting on Gaza ceasefire
- Prabowo reveals Jokowi's important role in preparations for 2024 presidential election
- Charlottesville vintage boutique had just the dress for Zendaya
- Alphabet and Microsoft help Wall Street achieve its best week in almost 6 months
- Analysts announce post-earnings price targets for Google parent company Alphabet | Content from Henry Herald The Street Partner
- India IPL Cricket | Sport