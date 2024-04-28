World news | 1st UN International Conference on Digital Public Infrastructure held under the leadership of India – St John Shopon





The First UN International Conference, Digital Public Infrastructure (Photo/X @ruchirakamboj) New York (USA), April 28 (ANI): The first United Nations International Conference on Digital Public Infrastructure was held under the leadership of India to use technology to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and promote inclusion , said India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira. Kamboj said in a press release. “Celebrating India's leadership at the 1st UN International Conference on Public Digital Infrastructure! We are leveraging DPI to advance the global SDGs and drive inclusion,” he posted on X. Also read | Iraq passes legislation criminalizing homosexuality and couples face 15 years in prison. The session organized on Thursday by the Permanent Mission of India and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in collaboration with iSPIRT, the inaugural United Nations conference on Digital Public Infrastructure: Citizen Stack brought together global leaders, technology innovators and experts in policies to explore the global implementation of digital public infrastructure, India's Permanent Representative to the UN said in a statement. The conference highlighted India's pioneering Citizen Stack initiative, inspired by the transformative India Stack, showcasing the successful integration of technology into the services of the country's citizens. This event marked an important step in promoting international cooperation for the development of digital infrastructure worldwide. Also read | UK General Election 2024: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out July election amid MP walkout. Keynote speakers from the United Nations System included Dennis Francis, President of the United Nations General Assembly and Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme. Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, reiterated India's commitment to share the Citizen Stack globally, aligning with the philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: The World is a Family” . In her keynote address, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj underlined India's commitment to enhancing global discussions on digital transformation. G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant also delivered a compelling speech on 'Advancing the Digital Frontier using the Citizen Stack', highlighting the significant changes DPI has brought to governance. Sharad Sharma, Co-Founder of iSPIRT, detailed the key aspects of India's IPR framework and introduced the Citizen Stack as a leading global standard in IPR implementation. Leading global figures, including French Ambassador for Digital Affairs Henri Verdier, Dame Wendy Hall of the Web Science Institute and Amandeep Gill Singh, Secretary-General's Envoy for Technology, discussed the role of DPI in improving trust and transparency in ecosystems digital. The conference also featured case studies demonstrating how Citizen Stack components, such as the Open Source Modular Identity Platform, are helping countries like Ethiopia and the Philippines adapt DPI to their specific needs and achieve digital sovereignty. (AND ME) (This is an unedited, auto-generated story from the shared news feed; some of the content may not have been modified or edited by LatestLY staff)

