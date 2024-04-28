Come and share – Catholic News La Croix International

International
Two important stories of Jesus after the Resurrection focus on the sharing of a meal, the dinner after the journey to Emmaus and the breakfast by the lake of Tiberias. The provision of food, the support of life, both are never far from the message of the Gospel. What the man from Galilee offers to his followers, he then asks them to offer to others. His forgiveness for Peter comes with the code that Peter has something to do: Feed my lambs, feed my sheep. The mission of the Church has begun.
In our natural lives, food and drink are there to support growth and good health. Likewise, the Eucharist and our experience of prayer are there to sustain our closeness to God.
We share a meal with friends sociably, offering the hospitality of our table and the warmth of our companionship. But there are other times when the need for food arises from real hunger, just as we are aware of the need to drink when thirst dries up our mouths. Tranquility has become a necessity.
“The Eucharist is there as food for the journey, not as a gift for being good, not as a prize for good behavior.”
So the Eucharist is there not only for the good times, when everything is okay, and we feel good about the world and about God. No, it is there for times of trouble and pain, when things have gone wrong, when we have made mistakes, when we need the nourishment that is provided. This is what makes the current discussion about marriage, the event of its failure, and the reception of the sacramental gift so urgent. The Eucharist is there as food for the journey, not as a gift for being good, not as a prize for good behavior.
Similarly, our prayer is never a continuous and satisfying experience. Emptiness and darkness are sometimes the only visible consequences of our effort to pray. The words don't come, and all we can do is just be there.
That morning, as the sun was rising over the waters of the lake, there was confusion among the fishermen as to who had lit the fire for breakfast, but deep down they knew who it was.
From our morning to our evening every day, from our birth to our death, it is Christ who sustains us.
Christ of forests of trees and forests
Christ of the leaves of darkness and dampness
Christ of the sunrise of the dawn and the morning of the mist
Christ of noonday brightness and warmth
Christ of the evening of sunset and calm
Christ of the space between solitude and silence
Christ of the emptiness of purification beyond the Other
Christ of inner peace Our being and end.
(Morning prayer from the collection Fragment of a broken jar 1998 Reflections on Thomas Merton during the Hermitage Years by Chris McDonnell)
Chris McDonnell is a retired director from England and a regular contributor to La Croix International.
