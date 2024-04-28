International
Statements of the prime minister, the minister for the National Day of Mourning
Prime Minister David Eby has issued the following statement in recognition of the National Day of Mourning:
“The National Day of Mourning is a time to honor workers who have been killed or suffered injuries or illnesses on the job. It's an opportunity for all of us to rededicate ourselves to eliminating workplace tragedies.
“No work-related injury or loss of life is acceptable. However, last year, 175 people in BC died just doing their jobs.
“I think of the brave firefighters who lost their lives during last year's record fire season. I think of the mother of two who died in a crane accident in Vancouver. And I think of all the people whose lives have been forever changed by a workplace injury or the loss of a loved one at work.
“Every death is an insult; every loss is profound. To friends, family and colleagues who have lost someone: We are with you in your grief.
“It is essential that we continue to work towards a future without work-related injuries or deaths, and that is why our government has taken steps to better protect the health and safety of workers.
“Earlier this year, we brought in new regulations to increase safety for workers who remove, transport and dispose of asbestos, making BC the first jurisdiction in Canada to require asbestos abatement contractors operating in BC to are licensed.
“We've made changes to the Workers' Compensation Act to give people injured at work better support, and we've changed the law to make it easier for workers to organize at work and have more of a say in workplace safety of work. To protect young workers, we brought in new regulations to ensure that some jobs require a minimum age of 18, such as logging and works in oil foundries and drilling.
“Because work-related injuries and illnesses are not always physical, we have introduced a mental health presumption for workers' compensation claims for certain occupations. This recognition fast-tracks the claims process so that people suffering from work-related trauma have easier access to support and compensation for those illnesses once a formal diagnosis has been made.
“Every worker has the right to a safe and healthy workplace, which includes the right to refuse unsafe work.
“As we remember those we have lost, we must also resolve to ensure that everyone in every job is protected from harm in their workplace.”
Harry Bains, Labor Minister, said:
“Today, on National Day of Mourning, I join people across BC and Canada to remember and honor those who did not make it home safe from work.
“Today and every day, my thoughts are with those who have lost a loved one, a colleague or a friend, and with those who continue to suffer from work-related illness or injury.
“As Minister of Labour, I am acutely aware of the risks and hazards workers can face on the job, and my top priority from Day 1 has been to make workplaces across BC as safe as possible.
“Together with WorkSafeBC, we continue to strengthen workplace health and safety prevention and enforcement across BC. This solemn day reminds us that we have more work to do to keep workers safe and we remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure people go home to their families at the end of the day – healthy and whole.”
