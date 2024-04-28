World Central Kitchen resumes operations in Gaza weeks after deadly attack





World Central Kitchen will resume operations in Gaza four weeks after seven aid workers were killed by Israeli airstrikes, the organization announced Sunday. The non-profit, founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, suspended its operations delivering vital food aid to Gaza following the killings. Before the April 1 strike, which killed seven World Kitchen Central aid workers, the organization had sent about two tons of food to Gaza. The organization has 276 trucks, filled with the equivalent of nearly 8 million meals, ready to enter through the Rafah crossing into southern Gaza. “The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire,” World Central Kitchen said in a statement. “We are resuming our operations with the same energy, dignity and focus to feed as many people as possible.” World Central Kitchen said the food will be delivered by any means possible, including land, air and sea. The organization has dozens of community kitchens along with high-production kitchens in the Gaza cities of Rafah and Deir al Balah. Construction of a third high-production kitchen in Mawasi is underway. “WCK has built a strong team of Palestinians to carry the torch forward,” the organization said. “Our model has always been to work side by side with the community: Puerto Ricans feeding Puerto Ricans; Moroccans feeding Moroccans; Ukrainians feeding Ukrainians; and now, Palestinians feeding Palestinians.” Dual US-Canadian citizen Jacob Flickinger, 33, was among those killed in the April 1 incident. The other WCK staff members killed in the attack, which the Israeli military called a “grave mistake”, were identified as Palestinian, British, Polish and Australian nationals. José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, arrives at a memorial service for the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers who were killed in Gaza, at the Washington National Cathedral on April 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Israeli army on April 5 announced that fired two officers and reprimanded three others for their roles in the deadly drone strikes, saying they had misused critical information and violated the military's rules of engagement. “The incident should not have happened,” the IDF said in a statement summarizing the seven-page findings of retired general Yoav Har-Even. “Those who approved the attack were convinced that they were targeting armed Hamas operatives and not WCK workers. The attack on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a misidentification, mistakes in decision-making and an attack contrary to Standard Operating Procedures.” WCK noted that the IDF had apologized and said they had changed their operating rules. “While we have no concrete guarantees, we continue to seek answers and advocate for change with the goal of better protecting WCK and all NGO workers who selflessly serve in the worst humanitarian conditions,” World Central Kitchen said in a statement. on sunday. “Our demand for an impartial and international investigation remains.” People across war-torn Gaza are starving. A third of children under the age of two in Gaza are currently acutely malnourished, according to the UN's UNICEF for children. International aid agencies say more than 1 million people – half of Gaza's population – are now in the midst of a famine. World Central Kitchen noted that it was forced to decide between stopping aid during a famine crisis or resuming aid, knowing that aid workers would be at risk. “These are the most difficult conversations and we have considered all perspectives when discussing,” WCK said. “Ultimately, we decided that we must continue to feed, continuing our mission to show up to provide food to people in the most difficult times.” Israel has accused Hamas of preventing at least some of the aid entering Gaza from reaching people in need. Israel and Hamas at war More

Aliza Chasan Aliza Chasan is a digital producer at 60 Minutes and CBSNews.com. She has previously written for media outlets including PIX11 News, The New York Daily News, Inside Edition and DNAinfo. Aliza covers trending news, often focusing on crime and politics.

