Burkina Faso suspends more international news outlets, including LeMonde and TV5





A mural is seen on March 1, 2023, in Ouagadougou. Military forces in Burkina Faso killed 223 civilians, including infants and many children, in attacks on two villages accused of collaborating with militants, Human Rights Watch said in a report published on April 24, 2024. AP Burkina Faso has suspended several international news organizations, some of them indefinitely, according to a statement from communications regulator CSC on Sunday, April 28. Among those named in the weekend order are French newspapers worldBritish edition Guardian, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and French broadcaster TV5 Monde. They were suspended for reporting on a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report accusing the military of attacking civilians in its battle against jihadists. Read more Subscribers only In Burkina Faso, 'soldiers wanted to make sure there were no survivors' Other news outlets mentioned in the latest statement, on Saturday, were French regional newspapers Western France, APAnews and Agence Ecofin. Already on Thursday, the CSC announced that it had ordered internet service providers to suspend access to the BBC, Voice of America and Human Rights Watch from Burkinabe territory for two weeks. Burkina Faso's military rulers have dismissed as “baseless” HRW's claims that its soldiers killed at least 223 villagers in two attacks on February 25. “The murders in Nodin and Soro led to the opening of a legal investigation,” the communiqué Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Oudraogo said in a statement late Saturday. He expressed his surprise that “while this investigation is underway to establish the facts and identify the perpetrators, HRW has been able, with boundless imagination, to identify the 'guilty' and pronounce its verdict”. Read more Burkina Faso suspends BBC and Voice of America “Burkina Faso's worst military abuse since 2015” HRW described the massacre as “among the worst abuses by the army in Burkina Faso since 2015”. “These mass killings… appear to be part of a wider military campaign against civilians accused of collaborating with armed Islamist groups and may amount to crimes against humanity,” the New York-based group said on Thursday. According to Burkina's statement, “The media campaign orchestrated around these allegations fully demonstrates the undisclosed purpose… to discredit our fighting forces.” The West African nation, under military rule since 2022, has been hit by a jihadist insurgency that swept through neighboring Mali in 2015. Thousands of civilians, troops and police have been killed, two million people have fled their homes, and anger within the military at the growing numbers led to two coups in 2022. Le Monde with AFP

