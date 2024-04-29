World Central Kitchen says it will resume operations in GazaExBulletin

International
Yasser Qudihe/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty
Aid group World Central Kitchen said it was resuming operations in Gaza, less than a month after seven of its staff were killed in Israeli airstrikes.
“The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire. We are resuming our operation with the same vigor, dignity and focus on feeding as many people as possible,” CEO Erin Gore said Sunday.
The people of Gaza are experiencing catastrophic levels of hunger, and a US official said earlier this month that parts of Gaza are already experiencing starvation.
The April 1 attacks in Gaza drew international criticism of the Israeli military, which later admitted to “serious violations” of military operational procedures. World Central Kitchen, which distributes food to disaster areas, had suspended operations there as a result.
“To date we have distributed more than 43 million meals and are eager to provide millions more. Food is a universal right and our work in Gaza has been the most life-saving mission in our 14-year organizational history,” Gore said in a statement.
Israel cut off food, fuel and medicine to Gaza at the start of the war. Under international pressure, it has since allowed some aid, but aid groups say it is far from what is needed. Israel says it is not cutting aid.
Gore said World Central Kitchen has 276 trucks with the equivalent of nearly 8 million meals ready to enter through the Rafah crossing with Egypt. The group also has trucks scheduled to arrive from Jordan and is looking to bring food by sea through Israel's Ashdod port.
Gore said the group is finalizing construction of a third large kitchen in southern Gaza's Mawasi neighborhood, a facility they will call Damian's Kitchen in honor of one of the staff members killed in the attacks.
Those killed in the attacks were Palestinian Saifeddin “Safi” Issam Ayad Abutaha; John Chapman of Britain; Jacob Flickinger from USA and Canada; Australia's Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom; British James Henderson and James Kirby; and Damian Sobol from Poland.
The group was founded in 2010 by chef Jos Andrs, who spoke at a memorial for the seven workers at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday. “They risked everything to feed people they didn't know and would never meet,” he said.
At least 224 aid workers have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war since it began in October, according to United Nations Security Councilwhich says the number is more than three times higher than ever before in a single conflict in a single year.
Israel apologized for the airstrikes and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country “deeply regrets the tragic incident”. The Israeli military said the attacks violated military operating procedures and that senior military officers would be fired and reprimanded.
Gore said of the Israeli military: “While we have no concrete guarantees, we continue to demand answers and advocate for change with the goal of better protecting WCK and all NGO workers who serve selflessly in the worst humanitarian conditions. Our request for an impartial and international investigation remains”.
President Biden spoke with Netanyahu on Sunday. The White House said they discussed “increasing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, including preparations for the opening of new northern crossings starting this week. The president stressed the need for this progress to be sustained and increased in full coordination with organizations humanitarian.”
Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. About 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, and 133 hostages remain in Gaza, some of whom are believed to be dead, Israeli officials say.
Becky Sullivan contributed reporting.
