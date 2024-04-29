Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pledges $500 million to protect children from polio and end the disease forever – GPEI

The new commitment will help vaccinate 370 million children against polio over five years, preventing paralysis and even death, and strengthen health systems to achieve and sustain a polio-free world.

RIYADH (APRIL 28, 2024) – Today, at the first meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) organized in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has pledged 500 million US dollars over the next five years to support the work of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI).

The announcement marks a significant increase in funding for the global effort to eradicate polio, a devastating virus that paralyzes and can be fatal to children but is preventable with vaccines. The funds announced today will enable GPEI's partners, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Rotary International, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) led by national governments to protect more than 370 million children with polio vaccines each year. It will also facilitate the delivery of other life-saving interventions such as nutritional supplements and bed nets to underserved communities and strengthen health systems to better prepare countries for emerging health threats.

The commitment was made as part of a wider US$620 million partnership by Saudi Arabia and the BMGF to support polio eradication and contribute to other global health initiatives, including Life and Livelihood Fund. The partnership was announced at the special WEF meeting by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Relief and Humanitarian Aid Center (KSrelief) and His Excellency Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the presence of Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO and Bill Gates, co-chairman of the BMGF.

JSC Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah commented, In Afghanistan and Pakistan, the last remaining polio-endemic countries, we have seen significant progress, yet work remains to be done as the world pushes to make eradication possible. The pledge from Saudi Arabia today will increase the innovation and collaboration needed to eradicate this disease. Together with our partners, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, the Islamic Development Bank and key countries across the region, our support will aim not only to end polio, but also to strengthen systems health in these countries.

“This investment in global health is not just a nice-to-have; it is a strategic imperative for a prosperous, more resilient future together, said SH.T. Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, the world faces many health challenges and it is part of our responsibility and leadership to contribute with our partners in bridging the gaps, and through joint efforts, we will be able to alleviate the suffering of many people. “

Thanks to decades of country leadership and global cooperation in delivering life-saving vaccines to billions of children, cases of wild polio have fallen by 99.9% since GPEI was founded in 1988 under the leadership of the World Health Assembly. More than 20 million people are walking today who would otherwise have been paralyzed by the virus. Only four cases of wild poliovirus have been reported this year and 12 cases last year in the remaining wild polio endemic countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, outbreaks of the variant poliovirus, which can occur in countries where not enough children are vaccinated against polio, are increasingly confined to high-risk areas in just four countries: Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and Yemen. However, in countries where polio remains today, there are serious challenges to reaching all children with polio vaccines and other life-saving interventions, including vaccine misinformation, political uncertainty, environmental disasters and broader humanitarian crises.

“For decades, polio caused lifelong suffering to children and families. Today, we take another step towards its eventual eradication, thanks to the generous contributions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. When we invest in polio eradication, we make immunization and health systems more resilient, we equip nations to better respond to public health challenges, and most importantly, we ensure that more children are able to lead healthy lives. healthy,” said Bill Gates.

The announcement builds on a long history of support by Saudi Arabia and regional partners for global polio eradication efforts, as well as throughout the Eastern Mediterranean, the last region where wild polio is endemic. For more than two decades, Saudi Arabia has not only financially supported GPEI, but has also advocated for the eradication of polio and access to other life-saving vaccines in the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond. This support ranges from advocacy among communities and religious leaders to advocacy at key global gatherings such as the G20 and regional forums such as the World Health Organization's Eastern Mediterranean Regional Subcommittee on Polio Eradication and Outbreaks.

Reaching all children with life-saving vaccines is essential to ending polio and protecting children and communities everywhere from other preventable diseases and emerging health threats, said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. With this new funding, Saudi Arabia will help protect children even in the hardest-to-reach areas, and move towards a healthier, polio-free world.

This important support will help bring us one step closer to eradicating polio once and for all, said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director. Together with communities, health workers, global partners and donors like Saudi Arabia, we can help ensure that no child is paralyzed or dies from polio and that more children have access to better health systems.

To strengthen Afghanistan's health systems and encourage a continued focus on achieving polio eradication in one of the last polio-endemic countries, Saudi Arabia and the Gates Foundation have pledged US$3 million and US$15 million, respectively, over three years to support the polio legacy challenge. . This Challenge is a results-based funding initiative led by health ministers in the region, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, under the auspices of the WHO EMRO Regional Subcommittee on Polio Eradication and Outbreaks .

Also today, how Islamic Development Bank (ISDB) celebrates its 50th anniversary, Saudi Arabia announced $100 million in new funding to support the IsDBs Life and Livelihood Fund (LLF), which aims to lift the poorest out of poverty in the IsDB's 33 member countries through investments in primary health care, eliminating preventable infections. diseases such as polio, supporting small farms and rural agriculture and improving basic infrastructure. This follows the UAE's renewed pledge of $50 million to the LLF announced earlier this week, continuing its support for the region's largest development fund, which helps millions in low-income communities.

On this occasion, IsDB President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser stated: The Islamic Development Bank warmly welcomes the generous contribution of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. This vital support strengthens GPEI's efforts to eliminate this devastating disease. Proud that IsDB and ISFD, our poverty alleviation arm, have been among the leading funders of Pakistan's polio eradication efforts, providing over $555 million since 2012.

We also welcome the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's new funding for the Lives and Livelihoods Fund. This innovative initiative addresses the poverty barriers facing families, communities and entire countries. We express our sincere gratitude to all partners, existing and new, for their continued cooperation and commitment. Together, through these joint efforts, we can achieve the critical last mile results needed to create a truly polio-free world, the ISDB President added.

Additional quotes in the funding announcement:

Mike McGovern, Chair of the International PolioPlus Committee at Rotary International, said: “I express my heartfelt gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its commitment to the cause of polio eradication, which has been instrumental in advancing our collective mission towards a polio-free world. Together, we have witnessed the remarkable resilience of the polio eradication program, proving that with full support and cooperation, we can overcome any obstacle in our way. Let us continue to stand united in our efforts to eradicate polio, ensuring a healthier and safer future for generations to come.”

Dr. Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said: “This new commitment from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not only help us achieve a polio-free world, but will help countries build stronger health systems, protecting families, communities and economies from other existing threats and those in development.

About the Global Polio Eradication Initiative

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative is a public-private partnership led by national governments, WHO, Rotary International, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Since its inception in 1988, this partnership has helped prevent more than 20 million cases of paralysis, prevented more than 1.5 million childhood deaths, and reduced the incidence of wild poliovirus by 99.9 percent, from more than 350,000 cases in more than 125 endemic countries, in twelve cases in two endemic countries in 2023.

Media Contact: Ally Rogers, Global Health Strategies ([email protected])

About the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

Rated AAA by the world's leading rating agencies, the Islamic Development Bank is the Global South's leading multilateral development bank that has worked for 50 years to improve the lives of the communities it serves, delivering impact at scale. The Bank unites 57 Member Countries on four continents, touching the lives of nearly 1 in 5 of the world's population. Its mission is to equip people to drive their own economic and social progress at scale, by putting in place the infrastructure that enables them to fulfill their potential. Headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, IsDB has regional centers and centers of excellence in 11 of its member countries. Over the years, the Bank has evolved from a single entity into a group consisting of five entities: the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) charged with research and training, the Islamic Investment Insurance Corporation and Export Credit (ICIEC), Islamic Private Sector Development Corporation (ICD) and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).