Local World Beer Cup winners





Hevery other year as the pinnacle of the beer industry's annual event Craft Brewers Conference (CBC), the World Beer Cup is the largest and most prestigious beer competition on the planet. As such, the biennial advent of the Brewing Olympics is highly anticipated. Unfortunately, COVID-19 took out the CBC and WBC in 2020, making this year's competition an even bigger deal than usual. Historically, San Diego County breweries have performed admirably in the WBC. Local interests won a total of seven awards (three gold, four silver) in 2018, 14 awards (five gold, four silver, five bronze) in 2016 and 11 (four gold, four silver, three bronze) in 2014, the same year Coronado Brewing was named the best mid-sized manufacturing company. WBC 2022 was held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and saw a total of 10,542 beers submitted by almost 2,500 breweries spanning 57 countries. These entries were judged by 226 certified beer judges from 28 countries. Winners from this year's competition were announced this evening with gold, silver and bronze awarded in 103 different beer style categories. Local breweries were awarded 17 awards, split between four gold, six silver and seven bronze. Port Brewing Pizza collected the most hardware, with the Bressi Ranch brewing facility grabbing a gold and a silver, and its Carlsbad Village, Ocean Beach and San Clemente pubs deserving of a medal each. Oceanfront Brew Pub Coastal Craft Beer and Tacos it was the only other operation to win multiple awards with two bronzes. Of the single victories, none were greater than North Park Beer Co. winning in the category with the most entries, the American-style India Pale Ale, for its flagship Hop-Fu! IPA. Karl Strauss Brewing also pulled out a win in that hotly contested category for Aurora Hoppyalis IPA. Other first place winners included Dieguito (American-style Pilsener) from Port Bressi Ranch Pizza, Wee Heavy (Scottish-style Ale) from AleSmith Brewing and Schlenkerlish (Smoky Beer) from Drinking ballast drops. A large number of this year's winners have previously won medals at the WBC or its American sisters-only competition, The Great American Beer Festivalbefore, including Kilowatt of beers OB Bubble Double, SouthNorte Beer Co.s Agavamente, and Pizza Port Ocean Beachs Guillame. In addition to the winners, another big WBC announcement was made. From now on, the competition will be held every year. The 2023 WBC will be held in conjunction with next years CBC, which will take place in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is a full list of local beers that won awards at this year's WBC field American Style India Pale Ale: Hop-Fu!, North Park Beer Co. (North Park)

Hop-Fu!, North Park Beer Co. (North Park) American-style Pilsener: Dieguito, Pizza Port – Bressi Ranch (Carlsbad)

Dieguito, Pizza Port – Bressi Ranch (Carlsbad) Coffee Stout or Porter: Dash to Dawn, Pizza Port Brewing (San Clemente) *

Dash to Dawn, Pizza Port Brewing (San Clemente) * Scottish-style ale: Wee Heavy, AleSmith Brewing (Miramar)

Wee Heavy, AleSmith Brewing (Miramar) Smoked beer: Schlenkerlish, Ballast Point Brewing (Little Italy) silver American Style Pale Ale: Cruisin, Pizza Port – Bressi Ranch (Carlsbad)

Cruisin, Pizza Port – Bressi Ranch (Carlsbad) Belgian Style Abbey Ale: OB Bubble Dubbel, Kilowatt Brewing (Kearny Mesa)

OB Bubble Dubbel, Kilowatt Brewing (Kearny Mesa) Imperial India pale ale or lager: Houblon Deluxe, Pure Project Brewing (Vista)

Houblon Deluxe, Pure Project Brewing (Vista) International Light Lager: Invita, Burgeon Beer Co. (Carlsbad)

Invita, Burgeon Beer Co. (Carlsbad) International Pale Ale: Locals Only Pizza Port Brewing (Carlsbad)

Locals Only Pizza Port Brewing (Carlsbad) Specialty beer: Agavamente, SouthNorte Beer Co. (Chula Vista) BRONZE American Style India Pale Ale: Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Karl Strauss Brewing (Pacific Beach)

Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Karl Strauss Brewing (Pacific Beach) Belgian-Style Tablebier or Belgian-Style Session Ale: Guillaume, Pizza Port Brewing (Ocean Beach)

Guillaume, Pizza Port Brewing (Ocean Beach) International Pilsener or International Lager: Oscura Beer, Craft Coast & Tacos (Oceanside)

Oscura Beer, Craft Coast & Tacos (Oceanside) Liquid or hazy pale ale: Haze in the Park, Kings & Convicts Brewing (Miramar)

Haze in the Park, Kings & Convicts Brewing (Miramar) Pale ale with juice or strong fog: Shootz Mahalo, Coast Craft Beer & Tacos (Oceanside)

Shootz Mahalo, Coast Craft Beer & Tacos (Oceanside) Kellerbier or Zwickelbier: Pils Bitte, Attitude Brewing (Barrio Logan)

Pils Bitte, Attitude Brewing (Barrio Logan) Old Ale or Strong Ale: King of Tyre, The Lost Abbey (San Marcos) * The winning beer was brewed at an out-of-county San Diego-owned brewery

