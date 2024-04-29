Showing bold responsibility for our Europe

With the European anthem ringing in their ears and fireworks lighting up the night sky, complete strangers hugged each other. I joined hundreds of people at the time, on May 1, 2004, on the Oder Bridge between Frankfurt in East Germany and Subice in Western Poland to celebrate this special European moment. East and West finally came together in the European Union. About 75 million people in the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia and Cyprus became part of European Union family that night. Later they were joined by our neighbors in Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia.

It was the responsibility and courageous vision of the people in the member countries from the Baltic region to the Mediterranean Sea that made this great celebration possible at that time. They had resolutely embarked on the long and difficult path of reform and harmonization.

For me as the Foreign Minister of Germany, May 1st reminds us that every generation has its own duty. Our parents' and grandparents' generations recognized after the Second World War that reconciliation is the basis for a European community of peace. We Germans must never forget that especially we, who brought war and destruction to so many people, managed to find the way to peace and friendship. Generations before us created a European Union of freedom to live, work and do business from the Atlantic to the border with Russia.

The generation of the great expansion round had to have the courage at the time not to be deterred by objections or populist slogans. Just like in Germany, where in times of high unemployment there was fear of Polish plumbers. The job of politicians, however, is, as former Federal President Walter Scheel once said, to do the right thing and make it popular, rather than succumb to moods and allow ourselves to be driven by them. If social media had already existed at that time, then I wonder if the debate would have perhaps had a different outcome. But nothing hopeful can grow from hatred, populism or naysayers.

Our generation now faces the task of defending and strengthening the project of peace and freedom that is Europe, even though this requires incredible strength. Ultimately, Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine is a more brutal reminder that our peace, freedom and prosperity in Europe cannot be taken for granted. What guided generations before us in building our united Europe is what we still need today to protect our Europe, namely responsibility and bold vision.

As the European Union, we are defending our values ​​and security together with friends and allies and standing firmly by Ukraine's side for as long as it takes. On the side of a country that for more than two years has made the greatest sacrifices for a future in freedom and democracy and that is already taking great steps towards European Union accession.

More recently since Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, we know that today our expansion European Union it is also a geopolitical necessity. Political and geographical gray areas in the Balkans or east of European Union are very dangerous. We cannot afford such gray areas, as for Putin they are an invitation to meddle and destabilize.

The European Union stands for freedom, democracy and the rule of law. As 20 years ago, once again today millions of Europeans see an opportunity and a promise in the making European Union the citizens. And we can't once again allow an entire generation to sit on it EU to the waiting room, as in the countries of the Western Balkans. We must not miss the opportunity to make our Union bigger and stronger and therefore more secure. Our Union of Peace and Freedom is open to new members.

However, in order for the membership of other countries in the Union to be successful, we must ensure that European Union remains capable of taking action both internally and externally. We will continue to develop ours European Union with all due determination to that end. Even if we will have intense debates about how much should be expected in a large family from time to time. Rich experience European Union The members that have joined the Union since 2004, countries that have successfully mastered a long transformation process, is particularly valuable here.

In order for our Union of Liberty to fulfill this task for our generation, we must reform it. In my view, this includes reducing the scope of the veto in the Council. We must remain capable of action even in a future Union that may count over 35 members. This involves making decisions more often by a large majority as opposed to reaching unanimity. Even if it means that Germany like any other member state can be outvoted. We must tackle enlargement and reform with determination.

Showing bold responsibility means today that we must make our European Union fit to admit new countries already in this decade. So that people can embrace each other once more, with the European anthem ringing in their ears, united in our growing European family.

Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs